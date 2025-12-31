403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India approves major defense acquisitions to boost army capabilities
(MENAFN) India has approved $8.8 billion in defense purchases aimed at significantly enhancing the capabilities of its army, navy, and air force. On Monday, the Defense Acquisition Council (DAC), led by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, gave the final approval for the procurement of rockets, radios, radars, and automatic take-off and landing recording systems, among other equipment.
“Loiter munition will be used for precision strike of tactical targets, whereas low level light weight radars will detect and track small size, low flying unmanned aerial systems,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement. “Long range guided rockets will enhance the range and accuracy of Pinaka MRLS [multiple launch rocket system] for effective engagement of high value targets.”
The ministry added that an integrated drone detection and interdiction system with extended range will help protect the Indian Army’s vital assets in tactical battle areas and the hinterland.
During India’s four-day military confrontation with Pakistan in May, Islamabad launched several drones across the border.
For the navy, the ministry approved the acquisition of bollard pull (BP) tugs and high-frequency software-defined radios. “Induction of BP tugs will assist naval ships and submarines in berthing, unberthing, and maneuvering in confined waters or harbors,” the statement explained.
The Indian Air Force will receive an automatic take-off and landing recording system, Astra Mk-II missiles, full mission simulators, and SPICE-1000 long-range guidance kits. “Induction of the automatic take-off landing recording system will fill gaps in the aerospace safety environment by providing high-definition all-weather recording of landings and take-offs,” the ministry said.
“Astra Mk-II missiles with enhanced range will increase the capability of fighter aircraft to neutralize adversary aircraft from large standoff distances.”
This approval follows earlier defense projects this year. In August, New Delhi signed off on $7.6 billion in acquisitions, including additional BrahMos missiles, armed drones, and upgrades to existing platforms.
India, one of the world’s top defense importers, has historically relied on Russia for both equipment and technology. Moscow remains an active partner in New Delhi’s weapons indigenization plans, with certain Russian defense equipment being manufactured under licensing agreements within India.
“Loiter munition will be used for precision strike of tactical targets, whereas low level light weight radars will detect and track small size, low flying unmanned aerial systems,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement. “Long range guided rockets will enhance the range and accuracy of Pinaka MRLS [multiple launch rocket system] for effective engagement of high value targets.”
The ministry added that an integrated drone detection and interdiction system with extended range will help protect the Indian Army’s vital assets in tactical battle areas and the hinterland.
During India’s four-day military confrontation with Pakistan in May, Islamabad launched several drones across the border.
For the navy, the ministry approved the acquisition of bollard pull (BP) tugs and high-frequency software-defined radios. “Induction of BP tugs will assist naval ships and submarines in berthing, unberthing, and maneuvering in confined waters or harbors,” the statement explained.
The Indian Air Force will receive an automatic take-off and landing recording system, Astra Mk-II missiles, full mission simulators, and SPICE-1000 long-range guidance kits. “Induction of the automatic take-off landing recording system will fill gaps in the aerospace safety environment by providing high-definition all-weather recording of landings and take-offs,” the ministry said.
“Astra Mk-II missiles with enhanced range will increase the capability of fighter aircraft to neutralize adversary aircraft from large standoff distances.”
This approval follows earlier defense projects this year. In August, New Delhi signed off on $7.6 billion in acquisitions, including additional BrahMos missiles, armed drones, and upgrades to existing platforms.
India, one of the world’s top defense importers, has historically relied on Russia for both equipment and technology. Moscow remains an active partner in New Delhi’s weapons indigenization plans, with certain Russian defense equipment being manufactured under licensing agreements within India.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment