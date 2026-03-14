India Moves To Build $11Bn Chip Ecosystem Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Government plans to establish an $11 billion fund aimed at accelerating semiconductor development, a move designed to strengthen the country's position in the global electronics supply chain and reduce dependence on imported chips. The proposed initiative, valued at more than ₹1 trillion, is under active discussion and could be unveiled within months as part of a broader push to expand domestic technology manufacturing.

Semiconductors form the backbone of modern technology, powering devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to vehicles, industrial equipment and artificial intelligence systems. Officials believe the new fund will provide subsidies for chip design, semiconductor manufacturing equipment and the development of supporting supply chains, while encouraging investment from both domestic conglomerates and international technology companies.

Policy planners view the programme as a key step in transforming the country into a major centre for semiconductor manufacturing and design. Industry specialists say the fund would complement earlier government initiatives aimed at building a full semiconductor ecosystem, including design, fabrication, assembly, testing and packaging capabilities.

The proposal builds on earlier efforts launched in 2021 under the semiconductor incentive scheme, which earmarked about $10 billion to attract chip manufacturers and component makers. That programme sought to cover a significant share of the capital costs associated with establishing fabrication and assembly plants, a strategy widely adopted by governments worldwide seeking to secure technology supply chains.

Authorities have framed semiconductor development as a strategic priority amid rising global demand for advanced electronics. The push is also tied to ambitions of expanding the domestic electronics manufacturing sector, which has grown rapidly over the past decade as multinational companies diversify production away from traditional manufacturing hubs.

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Major industrial projects linked to this strategy are already underway. A semiconductor assembly and testing facility led by Tata Group in the northeast is expected to become one of the country's first large-scale chip processing plants, while U. S. firm Micron is developing a packaging facility valued at about $2.7 billion. These projects represent early steps toward creating an integrated semiconductor ecosystem spanning design, fabrication and advanced packaging.

Other proposals include joint ventures between technology firms and global chipmakers. One such project involves a partnership between HCL Group and Taiwan's Foxconn to establish a semiconductor unit near Jewar airport in Uttar Pradesh. The facility is designed to produce display driver chips used in consumer electronics and could reach an output of tens of millions of units annually once operational.

Government officials have also focused on strengthening the talent pipeline required for the semiconductor industry. A national programme known as“Chips to Startups” aims to train around 85,000 engineers in chip design across more than 300 academic institutions, reflecting recognition that workforce development is critical for sustaining a competitive semiconductor sector.

Industry leaders note that chip manufacturing remains one of the most capital-intensive segments of the technology economy. Fabrication plants require investments that can exceed $10 billion, along with long development timelines and highly specialised expertise. As a result, government subsidies and strategic partnerships are widely seen as essential for building a viable domestic semiconductor base.

Global competition in the semiconductor sector has intensified as governments race to secure supply chains for critical technologies. The United States has enacted multi-billion-dollar incentives through its CHIPS and Science Act, while China continues to channel state funding into chip design and manufacturing. Similar programmes have emerged in Europe, Japan and South Korea, underscoring the geopolitical significance of semiconductor production.

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Economic planners argue that strengthening chip capabilities could support broader industrial growth, particularly in sectors such as electric vehicles, telecommunications, defence electronics and artificial intelligence infrastructure. Demand for semiconductors is expected to surge as digitalisation spreads across industries and emerging technologies such as machine learning, cloud computing and smart devices expand globally.

Technology companies have shown growing interest in establishing operations in the country as electronics manufacturing scales up. Smartphone assembly has expanded sharply, with global firms increasing production capacity and boosting exports, reflecting a shift in supply chains that had previously centred heavily on East Asia.

Private investment in semiconductor start-ups has also gained momentum. State-backed funds and regional initiatives have begun supporting chip design ventures working on networking processors and communications hardware, signalling a move toward building indigenous intellectual property alongside manufacturing capacity.

Challenges remain significant. Establishing advanced chip fabrication facilities requires complex infrastructure, steady power supply, large water resources and access to specialised equipment dominated by a small number of global suppliers. Analysts say progress will depend on sustained policy support, long-term financing and collaboration with established semiconductor companies.

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