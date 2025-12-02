403
Egyptian FM says Cairo plans for joint roadmap with Pakistan
(MENAFN) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty announced Sunday that Cairo aims to develop a joint roadmap with Pakistan for 2026 to expand collaboration across multiple sectors, according to reports.
During his official visit to Islamabad, Abdelatty delivered a written message from President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, highlighting efforts to strengthen bilateral ties. He also emphasized the importance of implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2803 on Gaza and advancing the second phase of US President Donald Trump’s ceasefire plan, which took effect in the Palestinian territory on October 10.
The minister underscored that a fully operational international stabilization force is essential to maintaining the ceasefire, as outlined in the UN resolution. He also reviewed preparations for an international conference on early recovery and reconstruction in Gaza, initially scheduled for November but not yet held.
The ceasefire agreement, mediated by Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar and supported by the US, ended two years of Israeli attacks that claimed over 70,000 lives—mostly women and children—and left more than 170,000 injured since October 2023. Phase one of the deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, as well as plans to rebuild Gaza and establish a new governing mechanism without Hamas.
