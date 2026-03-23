EZCORP To Host Annual Meeting Of Stockholders On Thursday, March 26, 2026
Investors may join the meeting by registering to receive dial-in information and a unique pin at
.
A replay of the conference call will be available online at shortly after the live call concludes.
EZCORP's Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal 2025 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. EZCORP stockholders may obtain a paper copy of the report, free of charge, by sending a request to the investor relations contact below.
About EZCORP
Formed in 1989, EZCORP is a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell pre-owned and recycled merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.
Follow EZCORP on social media:
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Investor Relations Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
...
(720) 330-2829
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