Rajasthan's Sustainability Push Gains Momentum As FAST-INDIA Partners With Green Metrics

MENAFN - Market Press Release) March 22, 2026 7:12 am - In a progressive move aligned with Rajasthan's Green Budget priorities, FAST-INDIA (Foundation for a Sustainable Tomorrow) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Green Metrics, a leading ESG and sustainability solutions provide

Bangalore / Jaipur, March 2025 - FAST-INDIA (Foundation for a Sustainable Tomorrow, ), a leading policy and sustainability advocacy organization, has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Green Metrics (), a pioneering sustainability intelligence and advisory firm. This partnership is aimed at the successful implementation of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) frameworks, Greenhouse Gas (GHG) accounting protocols, and Carbon Credit Trading Schemes (CCTS) across industries in the state of Rajasthan.

Aligned with Rajasthan State Budget Provisions

This collaboration comes as a timely and strategic response to the Rajasthan State Budget's explicit commitment to sustainability. The State Budget has made landmark provisions for ESG implementation, with clear directives encouraging industries across sectors to adopt ESG norms as a cornerstone of responsible business practice. This budgetary recognition underscores Rajasthan's intent to position itself as a frontrunner in India's green industrial revolution. The FAST-INDIA and Green Metrics partnership is poised to directly operationalize this vision by providing expert guidance, technical support, capacity building, and measurable sustainability solutions tailored for Rajasthan's diverse industrial landscape.

Strengthening Rajasthan Government's Green Vision

The partnership between FAST-INDIA and Green Metrics is designed to serve as a critical enabler of the Rajasthan Government's broader sustainability mandate. By combining FAST-INDIA's strong policy outreach and institutional credibility with Green Metrics' deep technical expertise in sustainability intelligence and carbon management, the collaboration will deliver a comprehensive ecosystem for ESG adoption - from initial assessment and strategy development to compliance, reporting, and performance tracking. Together, they will work with state agencies, industry associations, MSMEs, and large corporations to build a robust, verifiable, and scalable green infrastructure across Rajasthan.

Speaking on the occasion, Girish Dave Founder FAST-INDIA stated: "This MOU marks a defining moment in our commitment to a greener Rajasthan. With the State Budget now explicitly backing ESG norms, industries have both the mandate and the opportunity to transform. Our partnership with Green Metrics will ensure that this transition is structured, measurable, and impactful."

Echoing this sentiment, a Ms. Silpa Founder Green Metrics added: "Rajasthan presents an enormous opportunity to demonstrate that sustainability and industrial growth are not trade- offs, but complementary goals. Our collaboration with FAST-INDIA will bring world-class ESG, GHG, and CCTS methodologies to the state's industries, equipping them to compete in a rapidly evolving global marketplace."

The Imperative of ESG - India and Beyond

The importance of ESG implementation has never been more pressing. Globally, ESG-aligned assets are projected to exceed USD 50 trillion by 2025, fundamentally reshaping investment flows, supply chain standards, and corporate accountability. For India - the world's third-largest emitter and one of its fastest-growing economies - the integration of ESG principles across

industries is not merely a regulatory necessity but a strategic economic imperative. As global buyers, investors, and regulators increasingly demand credible sustainability disclosures, Indian industries that fail to adopt ESG frameworks risk losing access to international markets and capital.