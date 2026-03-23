Four Jewish Ambulances Set On Fire In London, Police Call It Hate Crime (WATCH)

Four Jewish community ambulances were set on fire in Golders Green, London, in a suspected antisemitic attack. Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime, with no arrests made yet. Gas cylinder explosions damaged nearby buildings.

A serious fire incident in Golders Green has shocked residents after four ambulances linked to a Jewish community group were set on fire early on Monday. Police believe the attack may have been deliberate and are treating it as a possible antisemitic hate crime.

Hooded perps CAUGHT on CCTV setting FIRE to Jewish ambulances in London twitter/TqgqtemlRe

- RT (@RT_com) March 23, 2026

Emergency services were called to the scene after reports of flames and loud blasts. The ambulances belonged to a volunteer group that provides urgent medical help within the local community.

The damaged vehicles were part of Hatzola Northwest, a well-known volunteer organisation that offers fast emergency response. The group plays an important role in helping people during medical emergencies, often arriving before regular ambulance services.

'ANTISEMITIC ARSON' attack - Hatzolah volunteer Jewish emergency service has SEVERAL ambulances set ABLAZE twitter/6YzMLOfvMZ

- RT (@RT_com) March 23, 2026

The fire caused serious damage to all four vehicles. According to the London Fire Brigade, gas cylinders inside the ambulances exploded during the blaze. This led to windows breaking in a nearby block of flats.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported. However, nearby residents were evacuated as a safety step while firefighters worked to control the fire. The situation was later brought under control.

BREAKING: A antisemitic arson attack in London has destroyed all ambulances belonging to Hatzola Northwest - a volunteer Jewish emergency service providing 24/7 lifesaving care has twitter/joxuXn3R7b

- Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 23, 2026

Police officers from the Metropolitan Police remain at the scene and have started an investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.

Police response and investigation

Police Superintendent Sarah Jackson said the incident is deeply worrying and has caused fear among local people. Officers are carrying out urgent checks and are also increasing patrols in the area to reassure residents.

Ushi Grossnass, a coordinator of the Crisis intervention and trauma support team and Misaskim NW and volunteer on Shomrim NW and talks to the media about the antisemitic arson attack, where three suspects torched 4 Hatzalah ambulances in Golders Green, London. twitter/fRzLkykE7g

- Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) March 23, 2026

Investigators are trying to find out how the fire started and whether it was a planned attack. Early signs suggest it could be linked to hate crime, but officials say all possibilities are being examined.

This incident comes at a time when concerns about antisemitic acts are rising in the UK. Reports of such incidents have increased sharply since the start of the Israel-Hamas War.

Data from the Community Security Trust shows a large rise in reported cases in recent years. Many members of the Jewish community say they feel more unsafe than before.

Golders Green has a large Jewish population, and the attack has caused fear and anger among residents. Many people have expressed concern that even emergency services are being targeted.

Local leaders and community groups have called for strict action and better protection. They say such acts not only damage property but also create fear among innocent people.

A call for unity and safety

Authorities have urged people to stay calm and support each other. They have also asked anyone with information to come forward.

(With inputs from agencies)