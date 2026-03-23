Carrie Anne Fleming, 'Supernatural' And Horror Actor, Dies At 51

Canadian actor Carrie Anne Fleming, best known for her appearances in popular horror television series, has died at the age of 51. Fleming passed away on February 26 in Sidney, British Columbia, following complications from breast cancer. Her death was confirmed by her 'Supernatural' co-star Jim Beaver to Variety.

Early Life and Training

Born on August 16, 1974, in Digby, Nova Scotia, Fleming grew up in British Columbia, where she pursued her passion for the performing arts. She attended Mount Douglas Senior Secondary in Victoria and went on to study drama at Kaleidoscope Theatre and the Kidco Theatre Dance Company.

A Notable Career in Television and Film

Fleming began her career with a recurring role in the television series Viper and also appeared in the popular Adam Sandler film 'Happy Gilmore'. Over the years, she built a steady body of work, often taking on smaller but memorable roles across film and television.

Breakthrough Horror Role

Her breakthrough in the horror genre came when acclaimed Italian director Dario Argento cast her in the anthology series 'Masters of Horror' in 2005. In the episode 'Jenifer,' Fleming portrayed a disfigured woman with cannibalistic tendencies, a performance that became one of her most recognised roles among genre audiences.

Fleming went on to feature in several horror productions, including Supernatural, where she played Karen Singer, the wife of Bobby Singer. She also appeared in the television film 'The Unauthorized Full House Story', portraying the mother of actor Candace Cameron Bure, known for her role as DJ Tanner in the sitcom 'Full House.'

In recent years, Fleming gained renewed popularity for her recurring role as Candy Baker on the CW series 'iZombie', where she appeared over five seasons. Beyond screen work, she remained active in theatre, performing in British Columbia stage productions such as 'Noises Off,' 'Romeo and Juliet,' 'Steel Magnolias,' and 'Fame.'

Survivors and Memorial

Fleming is survived by her daughter, Madalyn Rose (Max). As per Variety, a memorial service is expected to be announced at a later date. (ANI)

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