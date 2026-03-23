Coroos To Showcase Legusol®, A New Pulse-Based, Clean Label Solution For Hybrid Meat Manufacturers At IFE This Month

MENAFN - Pressat)Dutch food ingredients producerwill showcase, a new pulse-based compound designed for hybrid meat applications, at thelater this month.

Developed to support food manufacturers responding to growing demand for meat reduction and plant-forward products, Legusol® is built on the natural functionality of pulses and produced using Coroos' mild preservation technology, ensuring consistent quality, extended two-year shelf-life and seamless integration into existing manufacturing processes. Containing proteins, fibres and starches, food manufacturers can now easily reduce meat content whilst maintaining taste, texture, moisture and emulsification in one single, ready-to-use ingredient.

Unlike conventional functional systems that rely heavily on isolates or additives, Legusol® is 100% clean label, low in fat, high in fibre, pH-neutral, and fully process ready. With its industry leading organoleptic performance, it delivers both functionality and nutrition. By incorporating Legusol® into meat processing operations, businesses have seen up to 20% reduction in processing costs and significant savings in their carbon footprint vs traditional meat processing.

Alongside Legusol®, the company has a large range of natural, plant-based, allergen free, and ready to process ingredients including pre-cooked, pouched pulses and ready-to-use pastes. All ingredients are fully customisable to existing recipes or specifications and designed to save food operators time and money.

Visitors to IFE will have the opportunity to learn more about Legusol® and Coroos ' approach to developing functional, fully customised, plant-based ingredient solutions for hybrid meat and plant-forward food applications.

Mark Roscoe, Managing Director of Food Team International, comments:

“As the UK distributors for Coroos, we work closely with our customers to develop fully tailored and scalable plant-based solutions for modern food production, and we are proud that our Coroos product range has consistently given our customers cost and time saving solutions that have positively impacted their operational efficiency and sustainability goals”.

ENDS

About Food Team International

Founded in 2005, Food Team International is a specialist ingredients supplier serving food manufacturers and food service operators in the UK. Sourcing the highest quality ingredients from a global network of over 100 suppliers across 20 countries, Food Team International have created a unique, logistically efficient, and highly sought after sourcing and distribution business.

Success has been built through industry leading expertise in alternative sourcing, enabling their customers to better manage risk and navigate change, and intelligent food solutions, a specialist and diverse range of ingredients that have the capability of removing process, cost and waste from within their customers supply chains.

Food Team International is recognised by customers for its sourcing expertise, reliability, comprehensive support, and adaptability. Since 2005, the company has achieved a compound annual growth rate of 35%, with an annual turnover of £36 million reported in April 2025.

About Coroos

Coroos, a Dutch family-owned producer of vegetables, pulses, fruits and plant-based ingredient solutions, seamlessly combines industrial scale with fully customised and flexible customer solutions. Over the last 65 years, the company has secured its position as one of Europe's most successful plant-based food manufacturers, specialising in producing healthy, long-lasting, clean label ingredients.

The company works with food manufacturers to develop ready-to-use ingredients and tailored formulations that support modern product development, including hybrid meat and plant-forward applications. Specialising in plant-based ingredients as alternatives to animal proteins, and using innovative, patented preservation techniques that help products maintain the taste, colour and nutritional qualities of vegetables, fruits and pulses, Coroos delivers long-shelf-life ingredients as finished products or as bespoke ingredient systems and semi-finished components. This collaborative approach helps manufacturers simplify their production processes and improve operational cost efficiencies.

Through continued investment in technology, sustainability and product innovation, Coroos aims to support food manufacturers seeking scalable, cost-effective solutions for the next generation of hybrid and plant-forward products.

