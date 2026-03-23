Ebrofrost & Food Team International Promote Pre-Cooked, IQF Pasta, Rice, Noodles & Grains For More Efficient Food Manufacturing

Stand No. N4160, London Excel - 30th Mar - 1st Apr 2026 - Ebrofrost, a global specialist and leading B2B supplier in cooked frozen grain-based ingredients, together with UK distributor Food Team International, will be highlighting the benefits of pre-cooked IQF pasta, rice, noodles and grains to food manufacturers seeking greater efficiency, consistency and product quality.

IQF ingredients offer several operational advantages including reduced waste from overcooking, lower labour and energy requirements during preparation, and a consistent cook quality every time. When the full value chain is considered, IQF ingredients can also offer cost advantages compared with traditional dry ingredients.

Ebrofrost's portfolio includes short-cut pasta, pasta nests, Asian noodles, rice varieties, grains and pulses, all produced from carefully selected, traditional raw materials and cooked using gentle processes before rapid freezing to preserve flavour and structure. The vast range includes options for gluten-free, wholegrain, organic and ready-to-eat and all can be customised to meet specific recipes or specifications.

Two new pasta products will be on show at IFE.

High Protein Pasta that delivers 12g of protein per 100g, double that of standard cooked pasta. Unlike some pulse-based protein alternatives, this pasta is designed to avoid flavour interference and can integrate easily into existing recipes. Produced in the UK high-care facility, it is available in ready-to-eat formats as well as IQF.

pH-Controlled Pasta that significantly reduces pathogen growth risks for manufacturers of ready-to eat pasta dishes whilst also offering extended shelf life, and flexible customisation options. Fully HACCP-compliant and already in use across Europe, this is now available in the UK via Food Team International.

Mark Roscoe, Managing Director Food Team International, comments:

“Food manufacturers and foodservice operators are increasingly looking for reliable, high-quality ingredient solutions that simplify preparation while maintaining authentic taste and texture. IFE allows us to demonstrate how our cooked frozen ingredients can support innovation and efficiency in modern food production.”

ENDS





About Food Team International

Founded in 2005, Food Team International is a specialist ingredients supplier serving food manufacturers and food service operators in the UK. Sourcing the highest quality ingredients from a global network of over 100 suppliers across 20 countries, Food Team International have created a unique, logistically efficient, and highly sought after sourcing and distribution business.

Success has been built through industry leading expertise in alternative sourcing, enabling their customers to better manage risk and navigate change, and intelligent food solutions, a specialist and diverse range of ingredients that have the capability of removing process, cost and waste from within their customers supply chains.

Food Team International is recognised by customers for its sourcing expertise, reliability, comprehensive support, and adaptability. Since 2005, the company has achieved a compound annual growth rate of 35%, with an annual turnover of £36 million reported in April 2025.

About Ebrofrost

Ebrofrost is a leading B2B manufacturer of cooked, frozen pasta, noodles, rice, grains and pulses for the global food industry. Supplying ready meal and fresh food-to-go manufacturers, restaurant chains and foodservice operators, the company specialises in high-quality, IQF ingredients designed for efficient industrial processing and consistent culinary performance. Part of the international food group Ebro Foods S.A., Ebrofrost combines advanced production technology with flexible product development to deliver customised solutions for the food industry.

The company operates multiple production sites in Europe and the United States, including a high care facility in the UK, and the product portfolio includes a wide range of pre-cooked and frozen short-cut pasta, pasta nests, Asian noodles, rice varieties, grains and pulses. These ingredients are designed for easy integration into industrial food manufacturing processes and foodservice kitchens. Products are produced from fresh dough, cooked, rapidly chilled and frozen to maintain texture and flavour. The range also includes ready-to-eat, gluten-free, wholegrain, organic and egg-free options , enabling manufacturers to develop vegetarian, vegan and health-focused dishes.

The company has a total production capacity of approximately 123,000 tonnes per year. This high capacity allows Ebrofrost to provide reliable supply chains and respond quickly to short-term orders or customised product development requests. Ebrofrost also offers flexible packaging solutions, ranging from small portion packs for foodservice to large industrial bulk formats

Through its focus on innovation, operational efficiency and tailored customer solutions, Ebrofrost has established itself as a global specialist in cooked frozen grain-based ingredients for the food manufacturing and foodservice sectors .