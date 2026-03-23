Rent An AC In Delhi Instead Of Buying In 2026: The Financial Logic Behind The Indian Capital's Growing Air Conditioner Rental Trend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENGALURU, KA, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - March 23, 2026 - -

Delhi NCR's summer has arrived earlier than expected in 2026, with temperatures at the Safdarjung base station already crossing 34°C in early March-significantly above seasonal norms. The India Meteorological Department has forecast an extended and above-normal heat season through May, with peak temperatures in Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Central Delhi historically reaching up to 45°C. For the region's rapidly expanding population of young professionals and renters, the need for immediate and effective cooling solutions has become urgent. Increasingly, that solution is not ownership, but AC rental in Delhi NCR from platforms like Rentomojo-a shift driven by both financial logic and lifestyle flexibility.

The cost of purchasing an air conditioner in Delhi NCR remains substantial. A standard 1.5-ton split AC from a major brand typically ranges between ₹35,000 and ₹55,000. Installation adds another ₹2,000 to ₹4,000, while additional expenses such as copper piping and extended warranties can push the total upfront investment to ₹45,000–₹60,000. For many professionals who have recently relocated to the NCR region for roles in technology, consulting, or finance, this expense is rarely planned. Instead, it becomes a reactive purchase triggered by rising temperatures-often at a time when other relocation-related costs are still being absorbed.







The ownership model becomes even less attractive when viewed through the lens of actual usage. In Delhi, peak AC usage is largely concentrated between April and June, spanning approximately three months. For the remainder of the year, the unit sees minimal use, yet continues to incur depreciation and maintenance costs. Annual servicing, gas refills, and potential repairs can add ₹2,500 to ₹4,000 per year. Additionally, the highly mobile nature of Delhi's rental population introduces further costs. Relocating a split AC unit can cost ₹3,000 to ₹6,000 per move, a recurring expense for professionals who typically change residences every 12 to 24 months.

Search trends across Delhi NCR reflect this seasonal urgency. Queries such as "AC on rent in Delhi," "air conditioner rental Gurugram," "rent AC Noida monthly," and "split AC on rent Delhi NCR" spike sharply between March and May each year. This pattern indicates a shift in consumer mindset-from ownership to usage-based decision-making-where individuals evaluate total seasonal cost rather than upfront purchase price alone.

Rentomojo, a furniture and appliance rental platform operating across India, has structured its AC rental offering to align with these evolving consumer needs. The platform enables customers to rent split air conditioners with delivery and installation designed to be completed quickly during peak season demand. Rental plans eliminate the need for large upfront investments, replacing them with predictable monthly payments. Importantly, these plans include servicing, maintenance, and gas refills as part of the offering, removing much of the uncertainty associated with ownership. For renters, this means access to a fully functional cooling solution without the burden of managing long-term upkeep or depreciation.

The flexibility of the rental model further strengthens its appeal. Rental tenures start at short durations, allowing users to align their expenses with the actual duration of peak summer usage. For those requiring longer-term solutions, extended plans are available. When customers relocate to another serviceable address, Rentomojo also offers relocation assistance, subject to its standard terms and conditions.

While consumer electronics retailers continue to promote financing options such as zero-cost EMIs, these solutions primarily address the upfront payment barrier without eliminating the underlying costs of ownership. Monthly EMI payments continue regardless of actual usage, and do not cover maintenance, relocation, or depreciation. In contrast, rental models align cost directly with usage, offering a more efficient financial structure for a population characterized by mobility and short-term housing arrangements.

With a growing network of experience stores nationwide and operational coverage across major metros-including Delhi NCR-Rentomojo is positioned to respond to seasonal demand with both speed and scale. As temperatures continue to rise, the decision for many residents is becoming less about whether to invest in cooling, and more about how to access it in the most practical and cost-effective way. For more information visit

About Rentomojo

Rentomojo is a furniture and appliance rental platform in India that enables consumers to access home essentials through flexible, subscription-based plans. Its product range includes beds, sofas, wardrobes, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and water purifiers. The platform provides services such as doorstep delivery, installation, maintenance, relocation assistance, and upgrades across major Indian cities through its online platform and physical experience centers.

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For more information about Rentomojo Private Limited, contact the company here:

Rentomojo Private Limited

Pratik Vyas

+91 1800 102 6601

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Rentomojo Private Limited

B Wing- 4th Floor, BHIVE Workspace,

WJ88+69V BMTC Complex,

Old Madiwala, Kuvempu Nagar, Stage 2, BTM Layout,

Bengaluru, Karnataka - 560068

CONTACT: Pratik Vyas