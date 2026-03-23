Qatar National Library To Reopen Tomorrow

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar National Library has announced it will reopen its doors to the public starting tomorrow, Tuesday, March 24, resuming its regular operating hours and services for visitors across the country.

The reopening comes as a welcome development for students, researchers and families who rely on the library as a key hub for learning, cultural engagement and academic support.

The library will operate from Saturday to Thursday between 8am and 8pm, while on Fridays it will open from 4pm to 8pm.

The Children's Library, a popular destination for young readers and families, will follow slightly adjusted timings. It will be open Sunday to Thursday from 8am to 6:30pm, on Fridays from 4pm to 8pm, and on Saturdays from 8am to 8pm.

In addition, the library will reinstate its night study hours, catering to students and professionals seeking extended quiet study time.

These hours will run from Friday to Wednesday between 8pm and 6am the following day, while on Thursdays the night session will extend until 9am on Friday morning.

Visitors can once again access the library's extensive collections, digital resources, study spaces and community programmes, reinforcing its role as a cornerstone of Qatar's knowledge-based society.

The reopening reflects ongoing efforts to maintain access to educational and cultural institutions, providing residents with a conducive environment for reading, research and lifelong learning.