Learning Curves: Addressing The Skills Shortage In African Mining

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The African mining industry is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by technological advancements, increasing sustainability demands, and rising global demand for critical minerals. However, a widening skills gap continues to pose a significant challenge to the sector's growth and long-term competitiveness.

To address this pressing issue, an upcoming webinar hosted by Vuka group's Mining Review Africa will bring together industry experts to explore practical solutions for building a skilled and future-ready mining workforce across the continent.

The discussion will unpack key factors contributing to the skills shortage and examine how stronger collaboration between mining companies, universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions can help bridge the gap. It will also consider how digitalisation and automation are reshaping workforce requirements, and what this means for the next generation of mining professionals.

Participants can expect insights on:



Key causes of the mining skills shortage across Africa

Strengthening collaboration between industry, universities, and TVET institutions

The impact of digitalisation and automation on workforce requirements

Strategies for developing the next generation of mining professionals

Practical solutions for upskilling and workforce development

How regional collaboration can develop a skilled workforce Preventing the brain drain in African mining as skilled workers seek greener pastures

Event details:

Date: 7 May 2026

Time: 14:00 (SAST)

To register for the webinar, visit:

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