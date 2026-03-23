Russians Strike Kryvyi Rih, Leaving Two People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of the enemy attack, a fire occurred. The blaze has already been extinguished by rescuers," he wrote.

According to the official, the injured are two men aged 31 and 58.

Enemy drone strikes civilian vehicle in Sumy region, injuring young man and woman

Medics are providing them with the necessary assistance, Hanzha added.

As Ukrinform reported, on the evening of March 22, a woman was injured and residential buildings were damaged in the Kirovohrad region as a result of a Russian drone attack.

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