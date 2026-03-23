Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
NIA Raids Multiple Locations In Kashmir In Terror-Related Case

NIA Raids Multiple Locations In Kashmir In Terror-Related Case


2026-03-23 02:01:59
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The National Investigation Agency on Monday carried out raids at several locations in Kashmir in connection with a terror-related case, officials said.

The searches were conducted in the Handwara area of Kupwara district and Kulgam district, the officials said.


ADVERTISEMENT

Further details are awaited.

Read Also NIA Conducts Raids At Multiple Locations in Poonch NIA Raids House of Retired Govt Employee in Srinagar ADVERTISEMENT

MENAFN23032026000215011059ID1110893399



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search