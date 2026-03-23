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NIA Raids Multiple Locations In Kashmir In Terror-Related Case
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The National Investigation Agency on Monday carried out raids at several locations in Kashmir in connection with a terror-related case, officials said.
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The searches were conducted in the Handwara area of Kupwara district and Kulgam district, the officials said.
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Further details are awaited.Read Also NIA Conducts Raids At Multiple Locations in Poonch NIA Raids House of Retired Govt Employee in Srinagar ADVERTISEMENT
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