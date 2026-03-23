Stmicroelectronics China-Manufactured STM32 Microcontrollers Begin Volume Production



First deliveries of fully made-in-China STM32 microcontrollers to China-based customers are ongoing Localization of STM32 MCU manufacturing starts with high-performance STM32H7 series and will continue with performance-oriented, secure STM32H5 series and new entry-level STM32C5 series

March 23, 2026, China ​ – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces the start of general-purpose STM32 microcontroller deliveries manufactured in China. The first batch of STM32 wafers fully produced in China by Huahong for ST is now being delivered to customers in China. This milestone is a major step forward in ST global supply chain strategy, with additional STM32 families, including performance-oriented, secure, and entry-level microcontroller series, planned for local volume production in 2026.

"Bringing STM32 MCUs to mass production in China is a core commitment of ST to its Chinese customers. In collaboration with Huahong, ST is bringing the very same market-leading products to customers with a secure, reliable, and resilient local microcontroller supply chain. ST will continue to respond to the needs of its Chinese customers with greater speed and precision,” said Henry Cao, Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing, China Region, STMicroelectronics.

Through this collaboration, STMicroelectronics has become the industry's first global semiconductor company with a dual supply chain, with fully processed and manufactured 40nm MCU products in China that are exact same design and technology as those made outside China. The company has established a fully localized STM32 supply chain, covering all stages from wafer manufacturing to chip packaging and testing.

In front-end wafer manufacturing, ST has strengthened its 15-year partnership with Huahong, leveraging the identical 40 nm embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM) technology and quality control standard as in ST's global fabs, to ensure seamless compatibility of China-manufactured products with ST's global quality standards. The packaging and testing are handled by ST's Shenzhen fab and local semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) partners.

This manufacturing model offers customers in China a unique dual-supply choice between MCUs manufactured locally and those produced outside China, while maintaining globally consistent quality and compatibility.



Product availability (2026-2027)