Stmicroelectronics China-Manufactured STM32 Microcontrollers Begin Volume Production
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First product with a China for China supply chain
| STM32H7 series
Mature, high-performance general-purpose series, for industrial systems smart home systems with more advanced graphical displays, personal electronics, and medical applications.
Status: mass production has begun for initial product models of the H7 series, with additional product models scheduled to enter mass production by end of 2026.
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Next products
| STM32H5 series
Performance-oriented general-purpose series boosts performance and security, with applications including pluggable optics modules in datacenters as well as a broad range of consumer and industrial systems including air conditioners, home appliances, security systems, pumps, lighting, power conversion, PC peripherals, and smartphone accessories.
Status: Mass production planned by end of 2026.
STM32C5 series
Entry-level microcontroller series targeting applications such as industrial automation, home appliances, motor control, digital power, medical, and consumer applications such as gaming and wearables.
Status: Mass production planned by end of 2026.
About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are 48,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things. We are on track to be carbon neutral in all direct and indirect emissions (scopes 1 and 2), product transportation, business travel, and employee commuting emissions (our scope 3 focus), and to achieve our 100% renewable electricity sourcing goal by the end of 2027. Further information can be found at .
For further information, please contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Jérôme Ramel
EVP Corporate Development & Integrated External Communication
Tel: +41 22 929 59 20
...
MEDIA RELATIONS
Alexis Breton
Group VP Corporate External Communications
Tel: +33 6 59 16 79 08
...
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T4767S -- Mar 23 2026 -- STM32 China manufacturing_FINAL FOR PUBLICATION
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