Stratax Development Launches ADU-To-Condo Model To Unlock Hidden Housing Supply In California

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- StrataX Development, a real estate investment and development firm based in San Jose, today announced the launch of its innovative ADU -to-Condominium model, a strategy designed to unlock new housing inventory across California by converting accessory dwelling units (ADUs) into individually sellable homes.

The model leverages California's AB1033 legislation, which allows ADUs to be sold separately from primary residences under certain conditions. By combining strategic renovations with new ADU construction, StrataX Development transforms single-family properties into multi-unit ownership opportunities-without requiring large-scale ground-up development.

“Our approach rethinks how existing residential lots can contribute to solving California's housing shortage,” said Dave Simmons, CEO of StrataX Development.“By enabling ADUs to be sold as condos, we're creating attainable homeownership opportunities while increasing property value and neighborhood density in a responsible way.”

The company's strategy focuses on acquiring underutilized residential properties, renovating the primary home, and developing high-quality ADUs that can be legally separated and sold. This model is particularly impactful in high-demand markets like San Jose, where affordability constraints continue to limit access to homeownership.

StrataX Development is currently advancing multiple projects, including its San Felipe initiative, which showcases the firm's ability to execute this model at scale. The company aims to expand throughout California as municipalities continue adopting frameworks that support ADU condominiumization.

With California facing a persistent housing shortage, innovative solutions like the ADU-to-condo model are gaining attention from investors, policymakers, and urban planners seeking scalable and efficient ways to increase supply without disrupting existing communities.

About StrataX Development

StrataX Development is a San Jose-based real estate development firm focused on innovative housing solutions that maximize land use and expand homeownership opportunities. The company specializes in residential redevelopment strategies, including ADU construction and condominium conversion, with a mission to address California's housing crisis through scalable, market-driven approaches.

Media Contact:

StrataX Development

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(844) 793-8800

2150 N First St Suite 400

San Jose, CA 95131

United States