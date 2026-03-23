NZC To Pursue NZ20 Franchise League As Preferred Option For Domestic T20 Competition

MENAFN - IANS) Auckland, March 23 (IANS) New Zealand Cricket (NZC) will pursue the proposed NZ20 franchise league as the preferred option for its domestic T20 competition to revitalise its 21-year-old Super Smash tournament.

The NZC Board said it has made an in-principle decision to support the establishment of the new league, subject to the satisfactory resolution of key commercial, structural, and governance matters.

"While not a final commitment, the decision allows NZC to focus resources on advancing discussions toward a potential licence and a binding commercial arrangement with the NZ20 league," it said.

NZC Board chair Diana Puketapu-Lyndon said recognising NZ20 as the preferred option was a significant step in a process that carefully weighed the pros and cons of the two main opportunities. She said the board thoroughly debated the choice between potential expansion into Australia's WBBL and the NZ20 concept, addressing all central issues involved.

"There was extensive discussion on the merits of these proposals, but the Board concluded that now's the right time to revitalise our 21-year-old Super Smash competition. This followed broad consultation, particularly within our cricket network, and careful consideration of a wide range of information and advice, including the Deloitte Report. The next steps include working with NZ20 to agree on terms and seeking support from our members.”

Several changes to the original NZ20 proposal needed to be negotiated before a final decision was made. "In particular, we want to work with NZ20 to ensure it incorporates and supports the women's domestic T20 competition, and that it maintains a level of prominence and visibility consistent with NZC's strategic commitment to the women's game. Ensuring regional representation of NZ20 teams so fans and aspiring young cricketers can see their heroes in action is also very important to the Board, as is the question of ownership and control, including equity in the competition."

She noted that the NZC brand carried significant global value, bolstered by the impressive performances of its national teams in ICC events. The White Ferns are the current T20 World Cup Champions, and the BLACKCAPS were recent finalists in the men's version.

"This is an exciting time for cricket in New Zealand,” said Puketapu-Lyndon. We owe it to everyone to negotiate an outcome that best serves the interests of the game here - and we're confident we're heading in the right direction."