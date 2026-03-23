Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway Accident: 4 Dead As Kerala Bus Crashes After Driver Dozes Off

Four people died after a Kerala bus crashed on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway near Channapatna when the driver reportedly dozed off. Several passengers were injured and shifted to hospital.

A terrible accident took place on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway early today, killing four people instantly. The bus was travelling from Kerala to Bengaluru when it crashed near Puttappanadoddi in Channapatna taluk.The driver dozed off and rammed the bus into a divider, killing four people. Authorities have moved the bodies to the Channapatna government hospital. The bus belongs to PK Travels, a company based in Kerala.Initial reports suggest the driver's carelessness caused the accident. Police rushed to the spot, cleared the bus from the road, and got the traffic moving again. They also shifted the injured passengers to a hospital.

Police have identified the deceased as Mahammad Paran (22) and Rafeez (45) from Kerala, and Rasheed (45) and Sakir (27) from Bengaluru. The bus had left from Kerala last night and was scheduled to arrive in Bengaluru this morning.

Reports say two passengers, Abdul and Ales, are seriously injured. The accident happened in the Channapatna traffic police station's jurisdiction, and they have registered a case. Officials are yet to confirm the exact number of people who were on the bus.