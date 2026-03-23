Dhurandhar 2 Day 4 Box Office: Ranveer Singh Film Becomes 2026'S Biggest Grosser, Beats All Records

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge is dominating the box office, crossing Border 2 in just four days to become 2026's highest-grossing film, setting new records and trends. Check out the full box office report here.

According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, 'Dhurandhar 2' had a blockbuster Sunday. The report states that the film raked in a massive ₹114.85 crore on its first Sunday alone, setting the cash registers ringing.

The film has earned a whopping ₹454.12 crore in just 4 days. With this, 'Dhurandhar 2' is not just the first ₹400 crore film of 2026, but also the year's biggest hit so far. It has dethroned the war drama 'Border 2', starring Sunny Deol, pushing it to the second spot.

Anurag Singh directed 'Border 2', which released on January 23, 2026. The film is a sequel to the 1997 classic 'Border'. It starred Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, and made a lifetime collection of about ₹341.70 crore in India. While the film was a success, it just missed the 'superhit' tag.

Here's a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Indian films of 2026: Dhurandhar The Revenge (Hindi Pan-India): Approx. ₹454.12 crore Border 2 (Hindi): ₹341.70 crore Man Shankar Varaprasad Garu (Telugu Pan-India): ₹218.44 crore The Raja Saab (Telugu Pan-India): ₹146.04 crore O Romeo (Hindi): ₹73 crore

Here are the top 5 Bollywood films of 2026 based on their collections: 1. Dhurandhar The Revenge: Approx. ₹454.12 crore 2. Border 2: ₹341.70 crore 3. O Romeo: ₹73 crore 4. Mardaani 3: ₹52 crore 5. The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond: ₹51 crore

Talking about its worldwide collection, 'Dhurandhar 2' has grossed a massive ₹691.32 crore. Out of this, the film's gross collection in India stands at ₹541.97 crore, while its overseas gross is approximately ₹149.35 crore.