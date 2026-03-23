Inside PHOTOS Of Kangana Ranaut's 7,600 Sq Ft Manali Mansion With 8 Bedrooms, Private Gym And More

Kangana Ranaut turns 40 today, celebrating her birthday by giving fans a glimpse into her stunning Manali mansion, showcasing her luxurious lifestyle alongside her journey as a four-time National Award-winning actress.

The 40-year-old actress often stays here with her family. Her beautiful home is completely surrounded by lush green hills and majestic mountains.

According to reports, Kangana's bungalow is spread across a massive 7600 sq ft area. She first bought the land for a cool Rs 10 crore before building this dream house.

Media reports claim that this luxurious bungalow is valued at around Rs 30 crore. The interiors are designed to be super special and classy.The mansion reportedly has 8 bedrooms in total. Each room comes with its own seating area, beautiful decor, and even a cosy fireplace for those cold Manali nights.Kangana's home includes a dining area, a gym, and a yoga room. A special feature is the glass roof on top. She had the house built in the traditional 'Kath-Kuni' architectural style of Manali.The bungalow has full arrangements for entertainment, too. There's a billiards table for a game anytime. This room is also decorated with unique chandeliers and special lighting.

The walls of Kangana's house are adorned with classy paintings and personal photographs. The home also features plenty of stylish shelves for storage, giving it a very organised and chic look.