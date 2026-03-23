Iranian FM Blames Opponents' Actions For Hormuz Shipping Hesitation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The suspension of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz is not caused by decisions by Tehran, but by military operations carried out by the other side, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"The Strait of Hormuz is not closed. Ships hesitate because insurers fear the war of choice you initiated-not Iran. No insurer-and no Iranian-will be swayed by more threats. Try respect - Freedom of Navigation cannot exist without Freedom of Trade. Respect both-or expect neither," he said.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (US) and Iran over the nuclear program, the US and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran's Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran's third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to information, the U.S. side suffered losses of 13 dead and more than 140 wounded.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region's energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.