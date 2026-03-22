Routine, Community And Calm Key To Coping In Uncertain Times: Expert

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Residents in Qatar experiencing normal stress responses amid regional developments can maintain mental well-being through routine, community support and limiting exposure to distressing information, a mental health expert has said.

Dr Naif al-Mutawa, clinical psychologist and founder of Socoon Clinic, said many of the emotional and physical reactions people are experiencing are natural responses to uncertainty.

“What most people are experiencing right now is actually very human,” he said.“Heightened anxiety, difficulty concentrating, disrupted sleep and a constant sense of unease are all signs that the mind and body are trying to adapt.”

He added that some individuals may experience stronger reactions, particularly those with previous exposure to stress or trauma.

“In some cases, this can show up as hypervigilance or intrusive thoughts,” he said.“There is also something we don't talk about enough, survivor's guilt, where people feel uneasy about being safe while others are struggling.”

Dr al-Mutawa stressed that these responses should not be seen as weakness.“These are not signs that something is wrong with you,” he said.“They are signs that your system is responding to uncertainty.”

He highlighted the importance of maintaining routine as a key coping mechanism.

“When everything around you feels unpredictable, routine becomes your anchor,” he said.“Simple habits like waking up at the same time, maintaining meals and continuing daily activities help stabilise the mind.”

Sleep, he noted, is another critical factor.“Sleep is often the first thing affected during stressful periods. When sleep is disrupted, anxiety increases and coping becomes more difficult. Protecting sleep should be a priority.”

He also cautioned against excessive exposure to social media and constant news updates.

“Overexposure can lead to what we call psychological flooding,” he said.“Set boundaries, check updates at specific times and rely on trusted sources. Stepping away from the news is not avoidance, it is self-regulation.”

For families, particularly those with children, emotional regulation plays a vital role.

“Children don't need perfect parents, they need regulated ones,” Dr al-Mutawa said.“They absorb the emotional tone around them, so consistency and calm behaviour from parents help create a sense of safety.”

He advised parents to keep communication simple and age-appropriate, while maintaining stability in routines and emotional support.

Community support also remains a key protective factor.“Human beings are not designed to go through stress in isolation,” he said.“Even small moments of connection can significantly reduce the intensity of anxiety.”

In addition, faith and spiritual practices can provide grounding during uncertain times.

“Practices like prayer and reflection offer perspective and emotional stability,” he said.“They help people find meaning rather than feeling overwhelmed.”

Dr al-Mutawa added that while uncertainty can be challenging, it can also build resilience over time.

“Resilience develops when people face challenges and realise they can move through them,” he said.

He encouraged residents to focus on what they can control.“The goal is not to feel calm all the time,” he said.“It is to stay functional, connected and grounded.”

A workshop on Wartime Stress Management led by Dr al-Mutawa will be hosted by Gulf Times on March 24 at 5pm, offering practical tools to help individuals and families navigate stress during uncertain periods.

Residents community support distressing information mental health expert