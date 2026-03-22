Artillery Systems Market 2026 Advancing Defense Modernization Initiatives

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The artillery systems market is dominated by a mix of global defense contractors, specialized land systems manufacturers, and advanced weapons technology providers. Companies are focusing on long-range precision strike systems, automated fire control, network-centric integration, and enhanced mobility to strengthen market presence and improve battlefield effectiveness. Emphasis on modular design, legacy system modernization, advanced ammunition, cost efficiency, and interoperability remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, operational efficiency, technological advancement, and strategic partnerships within the evolving global artillery and land combat systems ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Artillery Systems Market Growth?

. According to our research, Hanwha Corporation led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The defense systems division of the company, which is directly involved in the artillery systems market, operates a comprehensive portfolio of self-propelled howitzers, multiple launch rocket systems, and advanced ammunition solutions supported by integrated fire control systems and automated targeting technologies that enable long-range precision strike capabilities across diverse operational environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Artillery Systems Market?

Major companies operating in the artillery systems market are Hanwha Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems plc, China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO), Rheinmetall AG, KNDS Group, RTX Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Saab AB, ST Engineering, ASELSAN, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS, Hyundai Rotem Company, Excalibur Army a.s., Patria Oyj, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Thales S.A., Science Applications International Corporation, Denel SOC Ltd., John Cockerill Defense, PT Pindad (Persero), Bharat Forge Limited, Avibras Indústria Aeroespacial S.A., Huta Stalowa Wola S.A. (HSW S.A.), Makina ve Kimya Endüstrisi Kurumu (MKEK), Arsenal JSCo, Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited.

How Concentrated Is The Artillery Systems Market?

. The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 10% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects high technological complexity and significant capital requirements, driven by the need for advanced manufacturing capabilities, precision engineering, long-term defense contracts, regulatory compliance, integrated fire control systems, and sustained investment in research and development to support modernization and long-range artillery advancements. Leading players such as Hanwha Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems plc, China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO), Rheinmetall AG, KNDS Group, RTX Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, and Leonardo S.p.A. hold notable market shares through advanced artillery platforms, integrated fire control systems, strong defense procurement contracts, extensive global distribution networks, continuous research and development investments, and strategic government partnerships. As demand for long-range precision strike capabilities, modernization of legacy artillery systems, and enhanced battlefield mobility grows, technological innovation, contract acquisitions, and international defense collaborations are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

. Leading companies include:

o Hanwha Corporation (1%)

o Lockheed Martin Corporation (1%)

o BAE Systems plc (1%)

o China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO) (1%)

o Rheinmetall AG (1%)

o KNDS Group (1%)

o RTX Corporation (1%)

o Elbit Systems Ltd. (1%)

o General Dynamics Corporation (1%)

o Leonardo S.p.A. (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Artillery Systems Market?

. Major raw materials suppliers in the artillery systems market include ArcelorMittal S.A., Nippon Steel Corporation, POSCO Holdings Inc., United States Steel Corporation, Thyssenkrupp AG, Rio Tinto Group, BHP Group Limited, Alcoa Corporation, Hindalco Industries Limited, Norsk Hydro ASA, Carpenter Technology Corporation, ATI Inc. (Allegheny Technologies Incorporated), Aubert & Duval, VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation, Sandvik AB, Kennametal Inc., Hexcel Corporation, Teijin Limited, Toray Industries Inc., Chemring Group PLC, Nitro-Chem S.A., Eurenco S.A., Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems (Propulsion Systems), Olin Corporation.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Artillery Systems Market?

. Major wholesalers or distributors in the artillery systems market include Atlantic Diving Supply Inc., NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), Organisation for Joint Armament Co-operation (OCCAR), Mahindra Defence Systems Limited, Tata Advanced Systems Limited, Larsen & Toubro Defence, Bharat Electronics Limited, Military Systems Group Inc., Global Ordnance LLC, AM General LLC, Paramount Group, Milrem Robotics, Defense Technology Equipment Inc., IMI Systems Ltd., Hensoldt AG, Navistar Defense LLC, Arquus SAS, Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi A.S., Nexter Systems, CMI Defence SA, Rosoboronexport JSC.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Artillery Systems Market?

. Major end users in the artillery systems market include United States Department of Defense, Indian Ministry of Defence, UK Ministry of Defence, French Ministry of the Armed Forces, German Federal Ministry of Defence, People's Liberation Army Ground Force, Russian Ministry of Defence, Israel Defense Forces, Republic of Korea Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Turkish Land Forces Command, Polish Armed Forces, Australian Army, Brazilian Army, Saudi Arabian Armed Forces, United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, Egyptian Armed Forces, Indonesian National Armed Forces, Royal Thai Army, Canadian Armed Forces, Spanish Army, Italian Army, South African National Defence Force, Hellenic Army.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

. Precision-guided munitions (PGMs) are transforming the artillery systems market by enhancing strike accuracy, reducing collateral damage, and improving long-range operational effectiveness through integration with real-time targeting and command networks.

. Example: In August 2025, Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) launched its 155 mm precision-guided ammunition.

. Its laser-guided shell, compatible with Krab and Kryl self-propelled howitzers, enables highly accurate strikes up to 20 km and has demonstrated proven reliability and precision in field tests exceeding 8 km.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

. Advancing Integrated Command And Networked Systems Improving Artillery Coordination And Operational Efficiency

. Developing Extended-Range Artillery Platforms For Deep-Strike And Long-Distance Precision

. Leveraging Automation And Robotics In Wheeled Self-Propelled Howitzers For Greater Mobility And Performance

. Integrating Cybersecurity And Electronic Warfare Resilience With Anti-Jamming GPS Systems

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