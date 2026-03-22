Rescuers Extinguish Large Fire In Kyiv Region, One Person Reported Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The State Emergency Service of Ukraine stated this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

The fire was put out over an area of 5,500 square meters. The flames also spread to grassy areas nearby, which were extinguished over 1 hectare.

Preliminary reports indicate no fatalities from the fire. One man sought medical attention.

One person killed and three others wounded in Kherson region due to enemy attacks

A total of 69 firefighters and 22 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

As Ukrinform reported, the warehouse in Pohreby, Brovary district, Kyiv region, caught fire.