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Umerov:“List Of Unresolved Issues” Narrowed After Talks In U.S.

Umerov:“List Of Unresolved Issues” Narrowed After Talks In U.S.


2026-03-22 07:04:33
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by a member of the Ukrainian delegation-Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov-according to Ukrinform.

During the meetings in Florida, the parties focused on issues of reliable security guarantees and the humanitarian track, in particular the exchange and return of people from Russian captivity.

The Ukrainian delegation has already briefed President Volodymyr Zelensky on the results of the negotiations and will present a detailed report upon returning to Ukraine, Umerov noted.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council thanked the United States for its consistent involvement in the negotiation process.

“We expect that the momentum achieved will allow us to move on to the next stage of meetings,” he stated.

Read also: Zelensky: Ukraine providing tangible support to Gulf states, first results already visibl

As reported by Ukrinform, on March 21, the Ukrainian delegation arrived in Miami (Florida) for talks with U.S. representatives as part of a process aimed at achieving a lasting peace.

On the same day, the parties held a meeting during which they discussed key issues and next step within the negotiation process.

On March 22, the teams continued their discussions.

Photo: Rustem Umerov's Facebook

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