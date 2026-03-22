Nsouli Scholars 2026 Scholarship Program Launched For High-Potential Costa Rican Youth

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In Latin America, thousands of high-potential young people face financial barriers to accessing a top-tier education, and Costa Rica is no exception.

That is why Inspired Education-whose Costa Rican headquarters is Blue Valley School-announced the launch of the Nsouli Scholars 2026 scholarship program.

The program is aimed at students aged 13 and older who have demonstrated academic excellence and who speak and are proficient in English.

They must also demonstrate financial need and exceptional potential.

The program will cover all tuition costs and, where applicable, boarding expenses for students who enroll in any of the Inspired schools worldwide, starting in September 2026.

The initiative builds on the group's existing scholarship programs and is aimed at young people with outstanding academic performance, demonstrated leadership, and exceptional talent in sports, the performing arts, or creative disciplines.

Scholarship Applications

Applications are open now through April 30, 2026, and selected students will be announced in late May of this year.

Information about the application process is available exclusively at:

Inspired's educational model combines rigorous academic training with personal development, leadership, and character building.

According to the organization, the program seeks to identify young people who stand out not only for their academic excellence but also for qualities such as integrity, ambition, resilience, and personal commitment.

The initiative honors Nadim M. Nsouli, founder, president, and CEO of Inspired Education, who since 2013 has championed a vision of international education based on innovation, excellence, and inclusion.

Blue Valley School Launches Initiative in Costa Rica

“The Nsouli Scholars Scholarship Program seeks to open doors for talented and determined young people, regardless of their background,” said Nsouli.

“By providing access to an Inspired education, we are investing in the future leaders who will make a positive impact on their communities and the world.”

“At Blue Valley School, we proudly support the Nsouli Scholars program and its mission to open doors for exceptional young people-those with extraordinary talent, admirable character, and great leadership potential-who excel in one or more of our pillars: academics, arts, and athletics.

“It would be an honor for us to welcome and recognize a Nsouli Scholar from Costa Rica or anywhere in Latin America. In this way, we will celebrate the extraordinary talent and transformative spirit that exists in our region.

“We look forward to seeing this student thrive and grow within our great Inspired family,” said Davi Sánchez Netto, Head of School at Blue Valley.

The post Nsouli Scholars 2026 Scholarship Program Launched For High-Potential Costa Rican Youth appeared first on The Costa Rica News.