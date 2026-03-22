Modi Reviews Energy Risks As Iran Urges India To Arbitrate Conflict

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Strait interference creates issues with supply

The Strait of Hormuz manages a significant portion of the world oil exports and its blockage has strained the economies relying on imports. As a result, India is in danger because of its dependence on the crude and gas flows via this path. Nevertheless, officials assured that there are no delays in the delivery of fuel shipment, such as that of the United States and Russia.

The Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, encouraged India to take the independent position and apply it to contribute to the diplomatic processes and minimise the tensions. He has noted the role of India as a neutral voice that can have an impact in the conversation between the two. In addition, Tehran sees the current stand of India in global groupings as an avenue to promote de-escalation. In turn, Narendra Modi repeated the emphasis on the stability in the region and the safety of the critical infrastructure. Another point he made was the importance of maintaining open international shipping routes in order to sustain uninterrupted trade. In addition, India recognized Iranian cooperation in making sure that Indian nationals in the region are safe.

The Strait situation was put under further strain with the US President Donald Trump threatening to close the Strait unless Iran opened it within a specified period. Iran reacted with powerful words and this could indicate that retaliations will be taken in case its infrastructure was further assaulted. As a result, the trade has heightened the worry over greater regional instability. Prices of world oil have soared due to the tension that has been experienced and the markets have responded to the supply risks associated with the Strait. Therefore the Indian import bill can go up and this would create a strain on the inflationary pressure and duty of fuel in India. Analysts remark that the disruptions partially alleviated would stabilize the prices and the supply conditions would improve.

Contingency measures are examined by the government

The Indian officials were looking through contingency plans to deal with disruptions in supplies and keep a sufficient fuel supply. Besides, the authorities evaluated other sourcing options to minimize reliance on one route. These measures are intended to provide stability at home markets in the external uncertainty.

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