Nissay Asset Management Adopts Triton

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VIRT), a leading provider of global, multi-asset financial services that delivers liquidity and innovative, transparent products across the complete investment cycle to the global markets, announces today that Nissay Asset Management Corporation (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; hereinafter“Nissay Asset Management”) selected Triton to streamline its trading operations across global markets.

Nissay Asset Management is a 100% subsidiary asset management company established in 1995 that brings together the Group's asset management capabilities. The company leverages its expertise in insurance asset management to supply a wide range of investment products that meet the needs of pension funds, as well as individual investors and other customers, for long-term, stable asset building.

Triton is a global, multi-asset execution management system (EMS) for trading equities, ETFs, futures, options, FX, and fixed income across 700+ brokers and venues for all types of flow – Care, PT, DMA, Algos, RFS, and RFQs. Triton was designed with active traders in mind and provides technology that assists traders in achieving their objectives throughout the lifecycle of a trade.

Following a comprehensive vendor evaluation process, Nissay Asset Management selected Triton based on its seamless integration of Algo Wheel and Analytics capabilities, along with Virtu's ability to deliver bespoke wheel logic tailored to Nissay AM's specific internal requirements. The firm successfully went live with domestic Japanese flow in September, with ex-Japan trading desks scheduled to transition to the platform later this year.

"By implementing Virtu Triton and POSIT Alert, we have successfully centralized key functions-including automated execution, RFQs, and IOIs-into a single, streamlined interface. This integration has significantly enhanced our operational efficiency, and we anticipate that leveraging TCA will further optimize our execution performance. We highly value Triton's intuitive operability and scalability, as well as Virtu's exceptional responsiveness to our specific requirements. As a leading OEMS provider, we look forward to their continued innovation and dedicated support," commented by Shuichi Uchida, Head of Trading at Nissay Asset Management.

Beyond Triton's robust technical functionality, Nissay AM cited Virtu's growing industry recognition and strong client satisfaction among its Japanese institutional peers as key differentiating factors. The firm valued Virtu's holistic coverage model and the deep relationship built over several years of collaboration, having previously adopted Virtu's transaction cost analysis (TCA). This multi-year partnership demonstrates Virtu's commitment to supporting institutional clients with integrated technology solutions that evolve alongside their business needs.

"This selection validates our strategy of delivering integrated, best-in-class technology solutions with the flexibility to adapt to each client's unique workflow requirements," said Phil Chevalier, Co-Head of Virtu Execution Services APAC. "We're particularly proud that our growing reputation among Japanese asset managers and our commitment to bespoke solutions resonated so strongly throughout their selection process."

About Virtu Financial, Inc.

Virtu is a leading financial services firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu's product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu's integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre- and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Matthew Sandberg

...

Click here to read in Japanese: