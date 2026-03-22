Hundreds Of Countries, Thousands Of Cities, Ten Thousand Events' Cloud Taiji Global Flash Mob Held At Wudang Mountain In Shiyan, China

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Shiyan, China / TimesNewswire / March 22, 2026 – On March 21, the world's first“International Taijiquan Day,” jointly organized by the Wushu Sports Administration Center of the General Administration of Sport of China, the Chinese Wushu Association, the Hubei Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, the Hubei Provincial Sports Bureau, and the Shiyan Municipal People's Government, officially opened. As one of China's four main venues, Shiyan staged a themed performance at Wudang Mountain under the banner“Wudang of the World; Taiji for Humanity,” and simultaneously launched the“Hundreds of Countries, Thousands of Cities, Ten Thousand Events” Cloud Taiji global flash mob, inviting Taijiquan enthusiasts worldwide to perform Taiji together and witness this historic moment.

At 9:00 a.m., nearly a thousand guests, inheritors and Taiji culture enthusiasts from across China and abroad gathered at the foot of Wudang Mountain. Landmark sites around the world-Times Square in New York, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Sydney Opera House, the Egyptian Pyramids, and others-joined via video link to“dance the charm of Taiji” in unison. Taijiquan practitioners of all ages, genders and ethnicities synchronized to lift the creatively conceived global flash mob“Hundreds of Countries, Thousands of Cities, Ten Thousand Events.” Correspondingly, Yuzhen Palace-covering nearly 60,000 square meters-was transformed into a sea of Taiji: 1,000 practitioners dressed in white performed the nine postures of Wudang Taijiquan together, creating an unprecedented global relay of Taiji culture and a cross ocean cultural resonance, vividly illustrating the profound meaning of” civilizations have become richer and more colorful with exchanges and mutual learning.”

That day also saw the global release of the“Meet Wudang; Practice Taiji” Wudang Taiji Nine Postures tutorial video, with live demonstration by Yang Qunli-Chinese wushu 9th grade, creator of the Wudang Taiji Nine Postures, and representative inheritor of the provincial intangible cultural heritage Wudang martial arts project. The Taiji cultural performances included a grand thousand person Taiji exhibition, the combined song and martial performance“Taiji of the World Meets Wudang,” the martial rooted“Quest for Wudang,” a Wudang Taiji costume show and global release of design results, and the strongly traditional“Ode to Wudang Taiji,” together offering the world a splendid Taiji cultural feast.

On November 5, 2025, the UNESCO General Conference designated March 21 as“International Taijiquan Day.” This is the first UNESCO international day named for a martial art, marking Taijiquan-an invaluable part of Chinese traditional culture-as formally recognized global shared cultural heritage.

Wudang Mountain is an important birthplace of Taiji culture. Today, Wudang has established 57 martial arts promotion centers domestically and internationally, attracting over 3 million Taijiquan practitioners from more than 150 countries and regions as“foreign disciples,” and helping promote Taijiquan practice to over 500 million people worldwide. Every year tens of thousands of international visitors come to Wudang to study, practice martial arts and pursue health. Shiyan has successively hosted large events including the International Wudang Taiji Culture Festival, the Wudang Taiji International Fellowship Competition, the World Taijiquan Health Conference, and the World Traditional Wushu Festival.

In recent years, Shiyan has leveraged Wudang Taiji cultural heritage to accelerate breakthroughs in Hubei tourism and Wudang development, extend industrial chains, and vigorously develop industries such as pilgrimage tourism and ecological wellness. The city is building globally influential tourism products and internationally aligned tourism environments, forging“Wudang of the World, Taiji for Humanity” into an important emblem of Chinese traditional culture in external exchanges. At the same time, Shiyan is actively promoting public Taijiquan classes into communities, schools, government agencies and enterprises so that this thousand year old martial art“enters ordinary households.”