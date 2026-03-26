War Of Words In K'taka Assembly Speaker Criticises Members Over Personal Attacks

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, March 26 (IANS) The Karnataka Legislative Assembly witnessed heated exchanges and unruly scenes on Thursday as Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and BJP MLA Munirathna Naidu traded sharp personal remarks, prompting Speaker U.T. Khader to intervene and condemn the conduct of members.

Replying to issues raised during the discussion on Bengaluru's development, Shivakumar took exception to remarks made by Munirathna and said the MLA had“narrated his own story” in the House. Referring to allegations about profits from land development, Shivakumar said he did not fully understand what Munirathna was trying to convey.

“I have known him for 45 years. He has come to me and shared his woes. I know what has happened in his car, in his office at Vidhana Soudha and elsewhere. I do not want to bring it here, but I am ready to discuss it in the House,” Shivakumar said.

Munirathna immediately stood up and challenged the Deputy Chief Minister to speak openly about the alleged incidents. Shivakumar, however, asked him to sit down and, without naming him directly, stated that he had not made any attempt to harm Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka by allegedly trying to inject him with the AIDS virus, adding that a complaint and FIR had already been filed in this regard.

It may be noted that Munirathna has earlier faced allegations, including charges of sexual assault and other serious offences, as well as claims that he attempted to inject political opponents with the AIDS virus to eliminate them, which he has denied.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka intervened, urging Shivakumar to refrain from making personal attacks.“I do not know what has transpired between you both. Many important issues need to be discussed here. Their issues cannot be resolved quickly. These two should be called separately and a special session can be held for them,” he remarked.

Munirathna later approached Ashoka and said he would respond to the allegations made against him. Speaker U.T. Khader also directed Munirathna to take his seat.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan criticised the turn of events, stating that the discussion on Bengaluru's development had been derailed by personal remarks.

Continuing his attack, Munirathna accused Shivakumar of misusing power and demanded clear answers to his questions.“Do not indulge in hit-and-run statements. I have the strength to respond. I am not afraid,” he said.

Shivakumar hit back, dismissing Munirathna and making strong remarks against him, and even called him a rapist, further escalating tensions in the House.“Does he (Munirathna) want to see my capacity, gumption?” Shivakumar said angrily.

Senior BJP MLA S. Suresh Kumar urged restraint, saying that if Munirathna had raised questions, the Deputy Chief Minister should respond to them directly.“Such personal references will not bring dignity to the House,” he said.

As the exchange intensified, ruling party legislators entered the well of the House demanding action against Munirathna, leading to noisy scenes.

IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge also joined the debate, accusing the BJP leadership of backing a leader facing serious charges of rape and atrocity.“Those accused of such offences are being given prominence,” he alleged.

Ashoka later sought to defuse the situation, stating that the House should focus on Bengaluru-related issues. He requested that all personal remarks be expunged from the records and that the matter be brought to a close.

However, Kharge opposed the move, questioning why statements should be removed after being made on record.

Intervening firmly, Speaker Khader expressed disappointment over the conduct of members.“The session has been running smoothly so far. Such incidents send a wrong message. Karnataka is not known for revenge politics. This will leave a black mark on the House,” he said, directing members to return to their seats and restore order.