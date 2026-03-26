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Fedex Earns Recognition On Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies List
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) FedEx Express Corporation (FedEx), the world's largest express transportation company, was named one of Fast Company's 2026 most innovative logistics companies, highlighting the impact of its groundbreaking efforts to reshape global trade, simplify the cross-border shipping experience, and strengthen economic resilience for businesses and consumers worldwide. As the largest company recognized in the logistics sector, FedEx brings unmatched scale and influence, underscoring its leadership in driving industry innovation. Drawing on more than 50 years of expertise, FedEx continues to enable and expand global trade. From helping small businesses bring their dreams to life and products to the world, to transporting critical healthcare shipments where they're needed most, FedEx works to make global supply chains smarter for everyone. Key innovations Fast Company highlighted:
Since its inception in 2008, Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list has become a definitive global benchmark for celebrating organizations that are reshaping industries and influencing society through bold, forward‐thinking ideas. Each year, hundreds of companies are rigorously evaluated by Fast Company's editors and writers, who assess nominees across four critical dimensions: innovation, impact, timeliness, and relevance. Alongside the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognized 720 honorees across 59 sectors and regions this year. The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.
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Customs AI - A generative-AI assistant (chatbot) embedded into the FedEx Ship ManagerTM platform that guides customers through Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HTS) selection and shipment documentation
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HTS assists customers in their selection of correct HTS codes for U.S. import clearance
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Expanded customs brokerage capacity and adjusted network resources to maintain service levels
Accelerated rollout of AI-driven clearance and classification tools to reduce delays and surprise fees
Launched education campaigns and webinars to help shippers and consumers navigate evolving rules
Since its inception in 2008, Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list has become a definitive global benchmark for celebrating organizations that are reshaping industries and influencing society through bold, forward‐thinking ideas. Each year, hundreds of companies are rigorously evaluated by Fast Company's editors and writers, who assess nominees across four critical dimensions: innovation, impact, timeliness, and relevance. Alongside the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognized 720 honorees across 59 sectors and regions this year. The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.
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