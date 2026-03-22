Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 3: Ranveer Singh's Film Smashes Records, Enters ₹400 Crore Club

Dhurandhar The Revenge to shatter box office records with each passing day, delivering its biggest surge on Day 3. The film is dominating globally and racing at speed towards the massive ₹500 crore milestone.

Trade tracking website sacnilk reports that 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' earned about ₹113 crore on its first Saturday. With this, it has become the first Hindi film to make over ₹100 crore in a single day.

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is earning the most from the Hindi belt, with its Telugu version coming in second. On its third day, the first Saturday, the Hindi version collected ₹105 crore, the Telugu version ₹5 crore, and the Tamil version ₹2.95 crore. The film's Malayalam and Kannada versions earned ₹4 lakh and ₹1 lakh respectively on Saturday.

Looking at the three-day record, 'Dhurandhar 2' is earning more than double its prequel, 'Dhurandhar'. The first film, released on December 5, 2025, had earned about ₹33.60 crore on Day 1 (Friday), ₹38.40 crore on Day 2 (Saturday), and ₹51.60 crore on Day 3 (Sunday). This brought its first weekend total to ₹123.6 crore.

This spy action drama, directed by Aditya Dhar, has earned around ₹296.27 crore in its first three days (Thursday, Friday, and Saturday). If we add the Wednesday premiere collections of ₹43 crore, the total figure crosses ₹339 crore.

By Friday, the Ranveer Singh starrer 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' had collected about ₹333.39 crore at the worldwide box office. The overseas numbers for Day 3 are still awaited. But even if we only include the India earnings, the film has already made over ₹446 crore. It is expected that once the overseas figures come in, the film could be close to the ₹500 crore mark worldwide on its third day itself.