2 Men Sentenced To One Month In Jail For Truck Diesel Theft Case In Dubai

A Dubai court sentenced two men to one month in jail and ordered their deportation after convicting them in a diesel theft case. The first accused, who stole the truck and siphoned the diesel, was fined Dh1,650, while the second, who purchased the stolen fuel, was fined Dh450.

The felony was discovered when a truck driver arrived at his company's parking area only to find his vehicle missing. All that remained were faint tire marks on the ground, raising immediate suspicion of theft.

Authorities were alerted, and police launched an investigation, starting with a review of CCTV footage in the area. Surveillance cameras captured a man driving the truck confidently along city streets. He later stopped at an industrial area in Jebel Ali, left the vehicle, and walked away, appearing to have completed a premeditated task.

Police circulated his description, which quickly led to his arrest. During questioning, the first accused admitted that he had used an old key in his possession to operate the truck. He drove it to a remote location, siphoned the diesel, and sold it for Dh450. The buyer was also arrested; while he admitted purchasing the fuel, he claimed he did not know it had been stolen.

The investigation revealed that the theft had been carefully planned. The first accused had identified the truck, kept a functional key, and selected a quiet location to steal the diesel without drawing attention.

After siphoning the fuel, he contacted a buyer who agreed to pay Dh450, completing the transaction before attempting to leave the area undetected. Both accused maintained their statements in court.

However, the evidence-including CCTV footage, their own admissions, and the recovered diesel-was sufficient for the court to convict them. The first man was sentenced for night-time theft, while the second was convicted of possessing items obtained from a crime. Both received one-month jail terms, fines, and deportation orders.