Citric Acid Market Size To Reach USD 4.81 Billion By 2031 Clean Label Demand And Detergent Shift Supporting Steady Growth

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"Citric Acid Market Size & Trends | Mordor Intelligence"The citric acid market expands due to the global shift towards clean-label ingredients and eco-friendly detergents. Citric acid is a vital, biodegradable alternative in food preservation, household cleaners, and pharmaceuticals. Despite challenges, the industry remains on an upward trajectory across key regions.

Citric Acid Market Overview and Introduction

The citric acid market continues to show steady expansion, reflecting consistent demand across food, cleaning, and pharmaceutical applications. According to a research report by Mordor Intelligence, the citric acid market size is expected to grow from USD 3.77 billion in 2025 to USD 3.93 billion in 2026, and further reach USD 4.81 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.12% during the citric acid market forecast period.

This growth is supported by rising demand for natural ingredients in processed foods and beverages, along with regulatory pressure encouraging eco-friendly alternatives in detergents. The Citric Acid Industry plays a vital role as manufacturers increasingly replace synthetic additives with widely accepted, food-safe ingredients. The versatility of citric acid as an acidulant, preservative, and chelating agent makes it a preferred choice across multiple sectors.

Citric Acid Market Trends Insights

Clean-label demand in food and beverages

The shift toward recognizable ingredients is a key driver in the citric acid market trends. Food and beverage manufacturers are increasingly using citric acid to replace synthetic preservatives. It supports flavor balance, shelf-life extension, and product safety, making it widely used in bakery, beverages, confectionery, and dairy.

Rising use in detergents and cleaners

Environmental regulations limiting phosphate usage have encouraged detergent manufacturers to adopt citric acid. It acts as a biodegradable alternative that improves cleaning performance by binding minerals in water. This trend is strengthening the citric acid market share in the household cleaning segment.

Growth in pharmaceutical applications

Citric acid is widely used in medicines as a buffering agent and effervescent component. Demand is increasing with the growth of generic drug manufacturing and consumer preference for easy-to-consume dosage forms such as dissolvable tablets and syrups.

Citric Acid Market Segmentation

By Form



Anhydrous Liquid

By Application



Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Detergents and Household Cleaners Others

By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East and Africa

Key Citric Acid Market Players



Cargill Incorporated

Shandong Ensign Industry Co. Ltd

COFCO Corporation

RZBC Group Co., Ltd. Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Conclusion

The citric acid market Growth outlook remains positive, supported by steady demand across key industries. The increasing use of citric acid in food preservation, cleaning products, and pharmaceutical formulations ensures consistent consumption worldwide. Its role as a safe and widely accepted ingredient further strengthens its position in the global market.

While challenges such as raw material price fluctuations and trade-related pressures exist, the overall direction of the Citric Acid Industry remains upward. Continued expansion in production capacity and diversified applications will help sustain long-term growth and maintain the relevance of citric acid across industries.

Industry Related Reports:

Asia-Pacific Organic Acid Market - The Asia-Pacific organic acid market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.12% during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand from food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture sectors. Rapid industrialization, rising consumption of processed foods, and expanding chemical manufacturing in countries like China and India are key growth contributors.

Benzoic Acid Market - The benzoic acid market is expected to grow from USD 1.28 billion in 2025 to USD 1.69 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.78% during 2026–2031. Growth is supported by its widespread use as a preservative in food and beverages, along with increasing demand from the chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

Europe Food Acidulants Market - The Europe food acidulants market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.42% over the forecast period, fueled by rising demand for processed and convenience foods. Increasing consumer preference for flavor enhancement and preservation, along with clean-label trends, is further driving market expansion.

About Mordor Intelligence:

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