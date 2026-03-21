Lower House Speaker Congratulates King On Karameh Anniversary, Honors Jordanian Mothers

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 21 (Petra)-- Speaker of the Lower House, Mazen Al-Qadi, extended his highest congratulations, on his own behalf and that of the Council members, to His Majesty King Abdullah II, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, and to the personnel of the Jordan Armed Forces and security agencies, on the occasion of the 58th anniversary of the Battle of Karameh.Al-Qadi emphasized that Jordanians, on this cherished national occasion, recall with pride and honor a pivotal moment in the nation's history. He noted that the Battle of Karameh reshaped the meaning of strength and determination, proving that Jordan under its Hashemite leadership, with its loyal people and valiant army is capable of achieving victory and safeguarding its dignity.He added that Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, continues its steady path toward greater strength and resilience. He stressed that Jordanians will never forget the sacrifices of the martyrs who gave their lives in defense of the country, affirming that their memory will remain eternal in the hearts of all citizens and serve as an inspiration for future generations to continue the journey of building and progress.Marking Mother's Day, which coincides with the anniversary of Karameh, Al-Qadi expressed deep appreciation and pride in Jordanian mothers, describing them as enduring symbols of giving and sacrifice.He highlighted that Jordanian mothers have set exemplary models of patience and steadfastness, playing a vital role in raising generations committed to values of loyalty and belonging to the nation. He affirmed that their role will remain a cornerstone in Jordan's path toward advancement and prosperity.Al-Qadi also paid tribute to the mothers of martyrs, who sacrificed their sons in defense of the homeland and dignity, praising them as enduring symbols of resilience and honor. He concluded that their sacrifices will forever remain a badge of pride for all Jordanians.