'Millets Are Not Just Food, But Healthy Lifestyle': Gujarat Minister At Statewide Festival Launch

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, March 21 (IANS) Emphasising the role of millets in promoting health and farmers' prosperity, Gujarat Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani inaugurated the state-level 'Millet Festival and Natural Farmer Market-2026' at Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Riverfront on Saturday.

“Millet is not just food, but a symbol of a healthy lifestyle and farmers' prosperity,” Vaghani said, highlighting its high nutritional value and ease of digestion.

He added that the initiative, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the 'Shree Anna' campaign, aims to improve public health across the country.

The festival was also attended by former Cooperation State Minister and State BJP President Jagdish Vishwakarma and Agriculture and Animal Husbandry State Minister Ramesh Katara.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel extended his greetings through a video message, urging citizens to incorporate 'Shree Anna' into their daily diets to contribute to a healthier Gujarat.

Speaking about the festival's reach, Vaghani noted that under Chief Minister Patel's guidance, millet awareness is being promoted across 17 major cities in Gujarat.

He recalled that 2023 was celebrated as the 'International Year of Millets' under Prime Minister Modi's initiative.

The festival encourages the use of nutrient-rich millet varieties, including bajra, jowar, ragi, nagli, kan, and moriya.

Vaghani also expressed concern over rising health issues caused by chemical farming and pesticide-laden grains.

“Shree Anna millets are excellent for health and can help protect against serious illnesses such as diabetes and cancer,” he said.

He added that over 8,00,000 farmers in Gujarat have adopted natural farming practices, while more than 20 lakh have been trained by the state government.

Millets, he noted, yield well even with limited water and fertiliser, supporting climate resilience.

Under the Millet Development Scheme, financial assistance is available for value addition and processing units.

The festival features over 700 stalls and exhibitions, providing direct market access to farmers. Vishwakarma highlighted the growing global presence of millets.

“Prime Minister Modi ensured that millets reached beyond India. At the G20 summit, foreign delegates were served dishes made from millets,” he said.

He added that last year, over 5,00,000 people visited the festival and its stalls.

The festival offers citizens the chance to purchase pure millet products and savour a range of nutritious dishes.