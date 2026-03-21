From Unboxing To Expertise: Flir Redefines The Professional Thermography Experience With New H1 2026 Performance Bundles

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Flir is transforming how professionals engage with thermal imaging through the launch of its 2026 Premium Handheld Bundle.

Under the mission“Smarter Thermal Imaging Starts Here,” Flir is pairing its world-class hardware with a comprehensive suite of extended protection, cloud-integrated software, and professional-grade training to ensure every user moves from unboxing to expert-level operation in record time.

The campaign centers on the idea that a powerful camera is only the beginning. Throughout the first half of 2026, purchasers of any eligible Flir Exx-Series or Txxx-Series camera-including all E76, E86, E96, and T5xx or T8xx models-will receive an all-in support package at no additional cost upon product registration of the camera. This premium bundle includes a Flir Protect extended warranty that brings total coverage to five years, alongside a choice of high-tier data management tools. Customers can opt for an 18-month Assetlink multi-tenant subscription for advanced fleet coordination or a one-year Ignite Pro license for seamless cloud storage and reporting. To round out the ecosystem, every bundle includes a two-hour instructor-led course from the Infrared Training Center (ITC), providing users with the specialized knowledge required to maximize their technological investment.

“Our customers are investing in the safety and reliability of their entire operation, not just a piece of hardware” said John Gould, Business Development Director at Flir“By bundling our flagship handhelds with five years of protection, professional software, and expert training, we are removing barriers to expertise and ensuring our users feel fully supported from the moment they open the box”

Flir has also reimagined the registration process to be entirely frictionless for the end-user. Every eligible product box now features a unique QR code that directs customers to a serialized landing page. This intelligent link automatically pre-populates the camera's serial and part numbers, eliminating the need for manual data entry. Once the one-click registration is completed via the Flir Customer Portal, users are immediately provided with direct redemption links and promo codes to claim their benefits, with all fulfilment handled directly by Flir.This limited-time initiative is available for eligible Exx, T5xx, and T8xx models purchased and registered until June 30th, 2026. While the promotion covers the core professional handheld range, it does not apply to the T1k-Series.