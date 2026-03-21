Shubman Gill And Abhishek Sharma's Hilarious Banter At BCCI Naman Awards Goes Viral (WATCH)

Indian teammates Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma displayed their camaraderie and playful banter during the BCCI Naman Awards. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hosted an annual award ceremony, where several Indian cricketers were honoured for their outstanding performances during the past season.

Top Indian cricketers, including Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma. Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur, U19 skipper Ayush Mhatre, U19 women skipper Niki Prasad, and other prominent players were present to receive awards and celebrate the achievements of Indian cricket over the past season.

Additionally, the board also felicitated the ICC title-winning Indian teams, including the Men's T20 World Cup champions, the Women's ODI World Cup winners, the Men's and Women's Under-19 World Cup-winning sides, and the Champions Trophy-winning team, alongside honouring former cricketers, Roger Binny, Rahul Dravid, and Mithali Raj with Lifetime Achievement awards.

Also Read: 'Uninstall Social Media': Abhishek Sharma Reveals How He Overcame T20 World Cup Struggles

Gill-Abhishek's Bro-Code Goes Viral

Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma had a playful banter on the BCCI Naman Awards. In a video that went viral from the award ceremony, the presenter was seen asking both the Punjab teammates about the pre-T20 World Cup interactions, which led to their hilarious back-and-forth and playful teasing.

The presenter asked Gill if he had any advice to give Abhishek before the T20 World Cup, to which the Test and ODI captain jokingly responded that the world's No. 1 T20I batsman doesn't need advice, setting the tone for Abhishek's witty comeback.

Abhishek revealed that he had reached out to Shubman for a bat after registering two successive ducks in the T20 World Cup. The Punjab duo then shared a laugh about Abhishek Sharma's tough run in the tournament, continuing their playful banter that made the clip instantly go viral on social media.

When presenter asked Shubman if he gave any advice to Abhishek Sharma before T20I WC- SG- no.1 T20I batsman in the world ko kaun advice dega AS- maine hi message kia tha SG ko 3 duck ke baad ke mujhe bat dede, isse pehle koi aur record bann jae He said ke tu kar lega... twitter/5zMiFpMism

- Naina Dev (@NainaDev380254) March 21, 2026

Shubman Gill was not part of India's T20 World Cup-winning squad as he missed out on his selection to Sanju Samson, who was picked as a first-choice opener and went on to become the Player of the Tournament for his three crucial performances in the knockout stages, despite not being in the playing XI in earlier matches.

Abhishek Sharma had a moderate outing in the tournament, amassing 141 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 17.62 and a strike rate of 158.42 in 8 matches. The southpaw delivered when it mattered the most in the final, scoring 52 off 21 balls and forming a 98-run stand for the opening wicket with Sanju Samson.

What Next for Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma?

After being left out of the T20 World Cup squad, Shubman Gill will return to the action for the upcoming IPL 2026, where he will captain the Gujarat Titans for the third successive season. Gill's last appearance in competitive cricket was in the Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra, where he registered the scores of 0 and 14 across both innings.

Gill will look to bounce back strongly in the IPL 2026 and lead the Gujarat Titans to a second triumph. The 26-year-old led the team to the playoffs in the last IPL season, where Gujarat was knocked out after a defeat to the Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator.

Abhishek Sharma, on the other hand, will join Sunrisers Hyderabad for the IPL 2026. The World No.1 T20I batter is fresh off his T20 World Cup performances and is expected to add firepower to SRH's batting lineup as they aim for a strong season. Abhishek was appointed as an interim vice-captain, with Ishan Kishan leading the side in the absence of Pat Cummins, who is unavailable for the first few matches due to a back injury.

Abhishek Sharma will be tasked with responsiblity to unleash the firepower in the powerplay, alongside Travis Head at the top. Known for being a powerplay dominator and explosiveness, Abhishek Sharma will be expected to provide aggressive starts and set the tone for Sunrisers Hyderabad at the top of the order in IPL 2026.

Also Read: 'Great honour': Shubman Gill wins Polly Umrigar Award at BCCI Awards