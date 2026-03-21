Rajnath Singh Hails 'Dhurandhar' CM Dhami, Highlights Uttarakhand's Growth Under BJP Rule

MENAFN - IANS) Haldwani, March 21 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday underscored the achievements of the“double-engine” BJP government in Uttarakhand across sectors such as tourism, infrastructure, employment, women empowerment and welfare of ex-servicemen, while praising Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for his leadership.

Addressing an event in Haldwani to mark four years of the BJP government in the state, Singh said,“I bow in respect to the bravery and spirit of the people of Uttarakhand. This land is deeply connected with faith, devotion, and spirituality... the Devbhoomi... and people here have immense respect for the divine.”

“I am well acquainted with the nature of the people here. The people of Uttarakhand are very gentle by nature. However, I have observed that whenever the need arises, despite their gentle nature, the only place where you can see a deep sense of strength and resilience, like the mountains, is only in Uttarakhand,” he said.

The Defence Minister stated that the“pure land” of Uttarakhand infuses new energy into the spirituality of India.

“This land has been the home to seers for years. If any state is seen as the place of austerities in India, then it's Uttarakhand. The tradition of knowledge, devotion and respect of people of Uttarakhand gives a path to the country,” he added.

Praising Dhami's tenure, Singh said,“After Pushkar Singh Dhami became the Chief Minister, he has taken a lot of developmental works for the state. After listening to Pushkar Dhami, I can say that during the elections, I had told people that whoever wins, it will be under the leadership of Pushkar Dhami that the Bharatiya Janata Party will secure victory. And you saw that at that time, the BJP achieved a clear majority.”

“He is not a normal Dhami but a 'Dhakkad' Dhami, and now he should be known as 'Dhurandhar' Dhami,” he added.

“No one could have imagined that a government would be able to do so much work in such a small state as Uttarakhand. Today, Uttarakhand has achieved several milestones in various fields. I would like to say that the government under the leadership of Pushkar Dhami, which has completed four years, deserves to be appreciated with a round of applause,” he said.

Reflecting on the BJP's governance in the state, the Defence Minister added,“Be it infrastructure, tourism, employment or women empowerment, Pushkar Singh Dhami has done significant work in all fields.”

He also paid tribute to those who fought for the creation of Uttarakhand, describing the state not only as Devbhoomi and Tapobhoomi but also as Veerbhoomi.

“Apart from being Devbhoomi and Tapobhoomi, Uttarakhand is also known as Veerbhoomi (land of brave people) of the country. When it comes to protecting the borders of the country, our brothers and sisters of Uttarakhand lay down their lives too,” Singh said.

Referring to welfare measures for ex-servicemen, he said,“Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the long-standing demand of One Rank, One Pension was fulfilled. I would also like to express my gratitude to the Dhami government for taking care of the welfare of ex-servicemen, providing financial assistance to the families of the martyrs, giving reservations in education, employment, etc."

He also mentioned the decision to enhance financial assistance for Param Veer Chakra awardees from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore.

Speaking about the Char Dham Yatra, Singh highlighted that the Centre is developing all-weather road connectivity and emphasised the boost it would provide to tourism and the local economy.

“As our Uttarakhand is Devbhoomi and the core of our faith and culture, it is very important to protect it and preserve its sanctity. I want to appeal to all the people of the state that we must both protect Uttarakhand and enhance its sanctity,” he said.

He further asserted that the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state have conveyed a firm stance against illegal immigration.

“There is no place for illegal immigrants in Uttarakhand,” he said, adding that under CM Dhami's leadership, more than 10,000 encroachments have been removed.

Touching upon the ongoing West Asia conflict, Singh said,“Under PM Modi's leadership, India has consistently maintained its position and has said that any solution cannot be achieved through war, but through diplomacy and dialogue.”

“As far as India is concerned, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised India's stature on the global stage in a remarkable way, and the praise he has received is still not enough. Earlier, when India spoke on international platforms, its words were not taken with the seriousness they deserved. But today, when India speaks on such platforms, the entire world listens carefully to what India has to say. This is a moment of immense pride for Indians,” he said.

Cautioning about the global impact of the conflict, the Defence Minister said,“No country will be left unaffected in these difficult times. There might be an energy crisis in future, but I know people will support PM Modi's stand for India.”