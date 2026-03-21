Rajnath Singh Lauds 'Dhurandhar' Dhami On 4 Years Of U'khand Govt

Rajnath Singh Praises 'Dhurandhar' Dhami

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday lauded Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's leadership abilities, calling him "Dhurandhar Dhami."

Addressing a public gathering here on the completion of four years of the Uttarakhand government, the Defence Minister expressed pride and confidence in the government led by CM Dhami and attributed the state's growth to him. "This gathering has been organised to mark the completion of Pushkar Dhami's four-year tenure. During the elections, I had told him that the BJP would win under his leadership, and the BJP achieved a clear majority. I had said in a meeting once, 'Our Dhami is not ordinary, he is Dhakad Dhami... now, he should be called Dhurandhar Dhami. Uttarakhand has secured a leading position in the country across several sectors," he said.

Recalls Formation of Uttarakhand

Singh also reminisced about his tenure as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, during which the state of Uttarakhand was formed. "The land of Uttarakhand is the land of the Gods (Devbhoomi). I also served as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand for 10-12 days. It was during my tenure as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh that Uttarakhand was created. Uttarakhand is a land of faith, spirituality, culture, and sages; it is revered as a place of penance," the Defence Minister said.

Addresses Global Tensions, Lauds PM Modi

Furthermore, the Defence Minister reflected on ongoing tensions in West Asia and said that the Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi-led government aims to resolve it through "dialogue and diplomacy." "Today, the entire world is passing through a period of crisis. This is a matter of concern not just for India, but for the whole world. Even today, our Prime Minister has said that the solution to war will not come through war itself, but through dialogue and diplomacy. A solution to this global problem must be found through conversation and diplomatic efforts," he said.

He further lauded the PM's efforts in handling a potential energy or fertiliser crisis, which he said could have emerged due to the conflict. "Given the current global crisis, it is possible that, like other countries, we too could have faced an energy or fertilizer crisis. However, through his charismatic wisdom and foresight, our Prime Minister has so far prevented India from getting trapped in this crisis. The efforts being made by our Prime Minister to resolve this crisis at a global level should be supported by Uttarakhand as well."

"Our Prime Minister has held India's head high in the world in a charismatic manner. Today, when India speaks on international platforms, the world listens with rapt attention," he added. (ANI)

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