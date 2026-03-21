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'Symbol Of Pride': UAE Rulers Honour Martyrs' Mothers, Salute Their Sacrifices
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) {"component":"Story","props":{"story_slug":"symbol-pride-uae-rulers-honour-martyrs-mothers-salute-sacrifices","story_data":{"id":"d1ff7125-7084-4eed-8e44-f00f0f2b6594","headline":"'Symbol of pride': UAE Rulers honour martyrs\u2019 mothers, salute their sacrifices","wordcount":319,"seo":{"meta_description":"On Mother's Day, the UAE President describes the mother as the 'safety valve in her family and a source of strength for her nation and community, especially in times of challenge'","meta_title":"'Symbol of pride': UAE Rulers honour martyrs\u2019 mothers, salute their sacrifices","meta_keywords":[],"claim_reviews":{"story":null}},"author_name":"Salma El Omla","tags":[],"cache_tags":["s\/7383\/d1ff7125","a\/7383\/2370464"],"story_content_id":"d1ff7125-7084-4eed-8e44-f00f0f2b6594","slug":"uae\/symbol-pride-uae-rulers-honour-martyrs-mothers-salute-sacrifices","linked_stories":{"8ffe1ec0-0c9a-459a-9d8e-b762cb5e875e":{"author_name":"Waad Barakat","headline":"UAE marks Martyrs Day with nationwide minute of silence","story_content_id":"8ffe1ec0-0c9a-459a-9d8e-b762cb5e875e","slug":"uae\/marks-martyrs-day-nationwide-minute-of-silence-2025","sections":[{"domain_slug":"","slug":"uae","name":"UAE","section_url":"https:\/\/\/uae","id":85786,"parent_id":0,"display_name":"UAE News","collection":{"slug":"uae","name":"UAE","id":195297},"data":{}}],"hero_image_metadata":{"width":1600,"height":1011,"mime_type":"","file_size":0,"file_name":"","focus_point":[721,262]},"hero_image_s3_key":"khaleejtimes-english\/2025-01-06\/5xk9180m\/Znah_K__h_2NU6hM9WSB0w_KqW4.jpg","url":"https:\/\/\/uae\/marks-martyrs-day-nationwide-minute-of-silence-2025","content_updated_at":1764490323276,"author_id":2173930,"first_published_at":1764490191402,"authors":[{"id":2173930,"name":"Waad Barakat","slug":"waad-barakat","avatar_url":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-01-29\/hoqx8qtt\/IMG_1710_JPG.jpeg","avatar_s3_key":"khaleejtimes-english\/2026-01-29\/hoqx8qtt\/IMG_1710_JPG.jpeg","twitter_handle":"","bio":"Waad Barakat is a Special Correspondent covering security topics, from law enforcement to local courts. With a keen eye for human interest stories, she hopes to blend it all with unique Gen Z-inspired content.","public_email":"","highlighted_name":"","avatar_thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-01-29\/hoqx8qtt\/IMG_1710_JPG.jpeg?width=124&height=124&mode=crop","avatar_medium_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-01-29\/hoqx8qtt\/IMG_1710_JPG.jpeg?width=400","avatar_large_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-01-29\/hoqx8qtt\/IMG_1710_JPG.jpeg?width=800","avatar_original_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-01-29\/hoqx8qtt\/IMG_1710_JPG.jpeg"}],"thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-01-06\/5xk9180m\/Znah_K__h_2NU6hM9WSB0w_KqW4.jpg?width=200","medium_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-01-06\/5xk9180m\/Znah_K__h_2NU6hM9WSB0w_KqW4.jpg?width=400","large_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-01-06\/5xk9180m\/Znah_K__h_2NU6hM9WSB0w_KqW4.jpg?width=800","original_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-01-06\/5xk9180m\/Znah_K__h_2NU6hM9WSB0w_KqW4.jpg"},"6d87956b-e514-4678-82a3-3c83c635af12":{"author_name":"Ruqayya Al Qaydi","headline":"Flag that wouldn't fall: The story of sacrifice behind UAE Commemoration Day","story_content_id":"6d87956b-e514-4678-82a3-3c83c635af12","slug":"uae\/story-of-sacrifice-behind-uae-commemoration-day","sections":[{"domain_slug":"","slug":"uae","name":"UAE","section_url":"https:\/\/\/uae","id":85786,"parent_id":0,"display_name":"UAE News","collection":{"slug":"uae","name":"UAE","id":195297},"data":{}}],"hero_image_metadata":{"width":3200,"height":1915,"mime_type":"image\/jpeg","file_size":1880787,"file_name":"Wahat-Al-Karama.-KT-FILE.JPG","focus_point":[1489,956]},"hero_image_s3_key":"khaleejtimes-english\/2025-11-27\/nki53m2f\/Wahat-Al-Karama.-KT-FILE.JPG","url":"https:\/\/\/uae\/story-of-sacrifice-behind-uae-commemoration-day","content_updated_at":1764428125504,"author_id":2173926,"first_published_at":1764295200000,"authors":[{"id":2173926,"name":"Ruqayya Al Qaydi","slug":"ruqayya-al-qaydi","avatar_url":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-09-03\/frni9pw8\/R.jpg","avatar_s3_key":"khaleejtimes-english\/2025-09-03\/frni9pw8\/R.jpg","twitter_handle":"","bio":"Ruqayya Alqaydi is a Special Correspondent with an endless curiosity to learn. Like a journalist on a caffeine overdrive, she is fuelled by passion and on a mission to uncover every gem in the UAE.","public_email":"","highlighted_name":"","avatar_thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-09-03\/frni9pw8\/R.jpg?width=124&height=124&mode=crop","avatar_medium_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-09-03\/frni9pw8\/R.jpg?width=400","avatar_large_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-09-03\/frni9pw8\/R.jpg?width=800","avatar_original_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-09-03\/frni9pw8\/R.jpg"}],"thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-11-27\/nki53m2f\/Wahat-Al-Karama.-KT-FILE.JPG?width=200","medium_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-11-27\/nki53m2f\/Wahat-Al-Karama.-KT-FILE.JPG?width=400","large_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-11-27\/nki53m2f\/Wahat-Al-Karama.-KT-FILE.JPG?width=800","original_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-11-27\/nki53m2f\/Wahat-Al-Karama.-KT-FILE.JPG"}},"last_published_at":1774078124371,"subheadline":"On Mother's Day, the UAE President describes the mother as the 'safety valve in her family and a source of strength for her nation and community, especially in times of challenge'","alternative":{"home":{},"social":{}},"sections":[{"domain-slug":null,"slug":"uae","name":"UAE","section-url":"https:\/\/\/uae","id":85786,"parent-id":null,"display-name":"UAE News","collection":{"slug":"uae","name":"UAE","id":195297},"data":null}],"publishedjson":[],"owner_name":"Salma El Omla","custom_slug":"'Symbol pride': UAE Rulers honour martyrs\u2019 mothers, salute sacrifices","push_notification":"'Symbol of pride': UAE Rulers honour martyrs\u2019 mothers, salute their sacrifices","hero_image_metadata":{"width":4200,"height":2800,"mime_type":"","file_size":4408680,"file_name":"","focus_point":[2100,1400]},"entities":[],"published_at":1774078124371,"summary":"","push_notification_title":"","external_id":"","canonical_url":"","hero_image_hyperlink":"","status":"published","hero_image_attribution":"
WAM <\/p><\/div>","hero_image_alt_text":"","hero_image_S3_key":"khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-09\/jjfwly3d\/afh01xk71ka02supo.jpg","cards":[{"story_elements":[{"id":"9ee4873f-10d0-4b7f-ac30-b1237608e951","type":"text","family_id":"913b6ea9-d74e-452b-84b2-e13990ec0bee","page_url":"\/story\/d1ff7125-7084-4eed-8e44-f00f0f2b6594\/element\/9ee4873f-10d0-4b7f-ac30-b1237608e951","title":"","description":"","metadata":{},"subtype":"","text":"UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan<\/a> extended heartfelt wishes on Mother\u2019s Day, honouring Emirati mothers for raising children who love and serve their homeland.<\/p>He said, 'On the occasion of Mother's Day, a salute of reverence and appreciation to every Emirati mother who raised her children to love their homeland and sacrifice for it.'<\/p>Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.<\/a><\/strong><\/p>Sheikh Mohamed also paid tribute to the mothers of martyrs, acknowledging their extraordinary courage and sacrifice for the nation.<\/p>'I also pay tribute to the mothers of the martyrs, the symbol of sacrifice, pride, and dignity, who offered their dear ones as a ransom for the nation, embodying the courage of the Emirati woman<\/a>, her sacrifices, and her eternally honourable stances,' he said.<\/p>The UAE President describes the mother as the 'safety valve in her family and a source of strength for her nation and community, especially in times of challenge'.<\/p>He further added that he wishes every year to bring health and happiness to all mothers in the UAE and around the world and prayed for blessings on their lives and efforts as they continue their important roles in education, family, and society.<\/p>Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, also extended his warm wishes on Mother\u2019s Day.<\/p>He expressed hopes that every year brings health and well-being to all mothers, describing them as a \u201csource of confidence, a school for generations, and a maker of values\".<\/p>He also paid tribute to the mothers of martyrs, saying they are \u201cthe mothers of the heroes in the arenas of sacrifice and the mothers of the men and women who make a difference every day in our homelands.\"<\/p>He concluded with a prayer: \u201cMay God protect the Emirates\u2026and may God protect the mothers in every corner of the Emirates.\"<\/p>"},{"id":"5c28539a-112c-4bab-bca4-0d22386e5769","type":"text","family_id":"d1d19d26-cf31-49c4-99e7-a94621ef52ac","page_url":"\/story\/d1ff7125-7084-4eed-8e44-f00f0f2b6594\/element\/5c28539a-112c-4bab-bca4-0d22386e5769","title":"","description":"","metadata":
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