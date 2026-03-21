Khushi Kapoor Stuns As Showstopper For Aisha Rao At Lakme Fashion Week

Actor Khushi Kapoor turned showstopper for designer Aisha Rao as she unveiled her Spring Summer 2026 collection 'Inter-Hana' at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, showcasing a fusion of Japanese minimalism and Indian craftsmanship.

The Hyderabad-based designer's collection drew inspiration from Japanese artist Fumi Imamura and explored a dialogue between abstract floral art and textile innovation. The showcase highlighted a mix of structured silhouettes, fluid drapes and intricate in-house developed fabrics, reflecting Rao's signature design philosophy.

Khushi Kapoor on the Collection and Personal Style

Khushi Kapoor walked the ramp in a floral-embellished crop top paired with a coordinated lehenga, expressing admiration for the collection's detailing and craftsmanship.

"I think just seeing all of the clothes and outfits together, just seeing all the colours and the patterns and everything just come to life was great," she told ANI. Praising the intricacy of her ensemble, she added, "Aisha told me that everything was made in-house and it was made with so much purpose... all these details are so intricate, just the flowers and the colours, I think they all blend so seamlessly together."

Sharing her perspective on evolving Gen Z fashion trends, Khushi emphasised individuality and comfort over rigid rules. "I think it's the best form of self-expression... whatever makes you feel happy and comfortable in the moment should just make you feel good. I don't think there are any rules in fashion," she said.

The actor also spoke about her current style preferences, noting a shift towards bolder aesthetics. "I think I'm kind of moving away from minimalist fashion and going more into colour and more bold expressions... patterns, colours and different silhouettes are more interesting to me now," she added.

Designer Aisha Rao on 'Inter-Hana'

Designer Aisha Rao described Inter-Hana as a collection rooted in the idea of "in-betweenness," "Inter-Hana, from 'inter' meaning between, and 'hana', the Japanese word for flower, situates the collection within a state of in-betweenness. It occupies the space between gardens, between two significant chapters, and also between cultural vocabularies. The term 'inter' further operates as a structural metaphor for an interwoven crochet-like engineered mesh produced in-house in our atelier, where this surface becomes the story of cultural dialogue, structural interdependence, self-reliance and the continuity of craft."

The collection was presented by 360 ONE at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, receiving acclaim for its unique blend of art, craft and modern silhouettes. (ANI)

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