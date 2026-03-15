Masterpieces From London's National Gallery, Now On Display At Home With LG Gallery+

MENAFN - USA Art News) LG Launches LG Gallery+ With National Gallery Images by Monet, Gauguin, and Seurat

A new partnership is bringing the National Gallery's collection into living rooms, one luminous screen at a time. LG has debuted LG Gallery+, a visual curation service that allows users to display artworks at home, including images of works by Claude Monet, Paul Gauguin, and Georges Seurat from the National Gallery in London.

The initiative extends the company's ongoing push to align its display technology with the art world, framing premium screens not simply as consumer electronics but as platforms for cultural content. LG described the collaboration as part of a broader commitment to working with artists and institutions that“bridge art and technology,” offering audiences new ways to encounter creative expression in a digital context.

In a statement, Kate Oh, LG's head of Experiential Marketing, cast the moment as a turning point for how art circulates beyond museum walls.“We are proud to support the National Gallery at this transformative juncture, where modern and contemporary art meet the digital frontier,” she said. Oh also pointed to LG OLED's display capabilities as central to the experience, adding that the company's LG OLED ART program has become“the standard for digital art,” citing recent collaborations with major living artists on installations internationally.

While the service is aimed at home viewing, the language around the launch underscores a familiar art-world question: what changes when canonical works are encountered as curated digital images rather than as objects in a gallery? For LG, the answer appears to lie in fidelity and presentation, with OLED technology positioned as a tool for rendering color, contrast, and detail in ways that support sustained looking.

The National Gallery collection credit associated with the launch notes:“Collection of the National Gallery, London, bequeathed by Helena and Kenneth Levy, 1990.”

As museums and technology companies continue to test new models for access and display, LG Gallery+ signals a further step toward the domestication of the museum experience - and a reminder that the future of viewing may be shaped as much by screens as by walls.