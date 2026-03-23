China Urges Halt To Military Operations In Middle East

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 23 (Petra) – China on Monday called on all conflicting parties in Middle East to immediately halt military operations and return to dialogue and negotiations.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, speaking at a daily press briefing in Beijing, urged restraint and warned against further escalation and avoiding prolonging a conflict that "should never have occurred."His remarks came in response to reports of a US threat to strike Iranian energy facilities if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened within 48 hours, according to China's Xinhua news agency.Lin warned that the conflict is expanding and intensifying, cautioning that continued escalation could push the region into an irreparable situation."The use of force will only lead to a vicious cycle," he added.