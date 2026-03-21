Fearing 'Blue Drum, Cement' Clues, UP Man Leaves Wife, Lets Her Go With Lover

A 30-year-old man, in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, chose separation after seeing disturbing social media clues on his wife's phone that he believed hinted at a plot to kill him. Rajkumar approached the police, alleging that his wife, Sheetal, had been involved in a relationship with Mukesh, a daily wager from a nearby village, for over a year. The couple, who has a two-year-old son, had already been living apart.

Rajkumar's fears intensified as there were certain posts and images he discovered on Sheetal's phone - references to“cement aur drum” and“neela drum." These, coupled with personal images and unsettling captions, led him to suspect a conspiracy.

"Once when I checked her phone, I found some nude photos, murder stories shared on Facebook captioned "cement aur drum", alongside a picture of me with the words "neela drum aur cement". Since then, I always feared that she would kill me," said Rajkumar.

The matter eventually reached the police. After counselling and legal discussions, both parties agreed to go their separate ways without pursuing criminal charges.

"Following counselling and legal intervention, the couple mutually agreed to separate, with no criminal case registered. Their two-year-old child will remain with Rajkumar, as Sheetal has declined to take custody. Further inquiry is underway," women cell in-charge, Bobesh Dhiman, told TOI.

Rajkumar expressed his decision to move forward with his life and care for his child. "Now since she is not living with me anymore, at least I will look after my child and stay alive. Let her be happy in her own world," he said.

Sheetal has since left to live with Mukesh.

Meerut“blue drum murder case" is where a woman and her partner allegedly killed her husband and hid his body inside a cement-filled drum.