Rain Brings Foggy Morning To Delhi-NCR More Showers Likely On March 23

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) Parts of the national Capital woke up to dense fog on Saturday morning after rainfall the previous evening, reducing visibility in several areas.

Similar weather conditions were observed across Delhi-NCR, such as Delhi Cantt, North Ridge, Ghaziabad and Noida, where a thin layer of fog lingered over the skyline.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the current spell of unstable weather is likely to continue, with another round of rainfall forecast for March 23.

The department indicated that while skies may gradually clear, moisture in the air and recent showers have contributed to early morning fog formation across the Delhi-NCR region.

Despite the cloudy and damp conditions, temperatures are expected to show a gradual rise beginning Saturday. The maximum temperature is likely to settle between 26 and 28 degree Celsius over the next couple of days, suggesting a transition towards warmer conditions after the recent cool spell.

Air quality has also seen improvement following the rain. The IMD has projected that the Air Quality Index (AQI) will remain in the 'moderate' category in the near term.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Friday showed the overall AQI at 123, indicating relatively better air compared to previous days.

Several monitoring stations across Delhi reported AQI levels within the moderate range. Anand Vihar and RK Puram both recorded levels of 176, while Dwarka and Chandni Chowk stood at 118. Bawana reported an AQI of 123, and the area around Jawaharlal Nehru University registered a comparatively lower level of 106.

The AQI scale, which ranges from 0 to 500, classifies air quality into six categories, from 'good' to 'severe,' based on potential health impacts. A 'moderate' reading suggests acceptable air quality for most individuals, though sensitive groups may still experience minor discomfort.

The improved air quality follows a pleasant change in weather on Friday, when residents experienced overcast skies, gusty winds, and a noticeable dip in temperature after rainfall across multiple parts of the city.

With more showers expected in the coming days, authorities advise residents to stay updated on weather alerts, particularly during early morning and late evening hours when fog and reduced visibility may affect daily commutes.