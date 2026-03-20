MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A 2026 informational overview of Morning Kick's greens blend, probiotic, collagen, and ashwagandha formulation approach, ingredient research context, pricing structure, and what consumers may wish to considerA 2026 informational overview of Morning Kick's greens blend, probiotic, collagen, and ashwagandha formulation approach, ingredient research context, pricing structure, and what consumers may wish to consider

Houston, TX, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editor's Note: The phrase "Claims Evaluated" reflects how Roundhouse Provisions presents product information and how ingredient-level research is commonly discussed in relation to those ingredients. It does not represent independent clinical testing of the finished product.

This content contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This is an informational overview and does not constitute medical, health, or dietary advice. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All product details should be verified directly on the official website before any purchasing decision.

Roundhouse Provisions has released this informational overview outlining how its Morning Kick supplement is presented across official product materials, including ingredient composition, formulation approach, and general wellness positioning. This overview is intended to provide clarity on how Morning Kick is described, how ingredient-level research is commonly interpreted, and what consumers may wish to consider when reviewing supplement information.

Chuck Norris has been prominently associated with Roundhouse Provisions as a public-facing figure in the brand's marketing and messaging. His long standing visibility in advertising has contributed to ongoing consumer recognition of the Morning Kick product







Increased online search activity surrounding Morning Kick and all-in-one greens supplements has led to growing consumer interest in understanding how these products are formulated, marketed, and positioned within the broader wellness category. This overview is intended to provide a structured summary of available product information - helping readers separate verified product details from general marketing language during their own evaluation process.

Current product details, pricing, and terms are available here: View the current Morning Kick offer (official Roundhouse Provisions page).

Individual results vary. Dietary supplements are not substitutes for balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, or professional medical guidance. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before starting any new supplement regimen.

What Is Morning Kick by Roundhouse Provisions

Morning Kick is a powdered drink mix supplement from Roundhouse Provisions, operated by CGH Group, LLC, headquartered at 5718 Westheimer Road, Suite 1000, Houston, Texas 77057. The product is presented as a daily wellness formula designed to support gut health, energy levels, joint and muscle health, mental focus, and stress management.

Each jar contains 30 servings of a strawberry lemonade-flavored powder. A watermelon mint flavor is also available. Preparation is straightforward - one scoop mixed with 8 fluid ounces of water. Morning Kick is positioned as a morning routine supplement that combines multiple wellness categories into a single daily drink, including greens, probiotics, collagen peptides, and ashwagandha.

Roundhouse Provisions was created to help people feel prepared, strong, and ready for daily challenges. Chuck Norris served as the brand's primary spokesperson and has been featured extensively in the brand's marketing. The product line also includes other supplements such as Gut Strike, Vita Kick, and Basecamp Complete.

Morning Kick is a dietary supplement, not a medication. It has not been evaluated by the FDA as a finished product for efficacy. The DSHEA disclaimer printed on the product labeling confirms that these statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and that the product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Morning Kick Ingredient Profile

Morning Kick is formulated with a combination of four primary ingredient categories. Below is how each category is described across official product materials, along with how ingredient-level research is commonly discussed in published literature.

Greens Blend: This includes superfoods such as spirulina, chlorella, and kale. These ingredients are included to help support healthy weight management, metabolism, and energy production. Published research on spirulina has examined its nutrient density and antioxidant properties in several controlled settings, with some studies noting potential effects on markers related to metabolic health.

Prebiotics and Probiotics: This component is designed to support smooth digestion while helping reduce occasional bloating, gas, and constipation. Probiotic supplementation has been studied extensively in published research for its potential effects on gut microbiome balance and digestive regularity, though outcomes vary by strain, dosage, and individual.

Collagen Peptides: Morning Kick includes bovine collagen peptides, formulated to support healthy joints, muscles, and overall body health. Published research on collagen peptide supplementation has examined its potential effects on joint comfort and skin health, though study populations, dosages, and durations vary considerably across published trials.

Ashwagandha: Ashwagandha is described as an adaptogenic plant that supports hormone levels, boosts mental energy, and promotes calmness and sustained energy throughout the day. Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) has been studied in multiple published clinical trials for its potential effects on cortisol levels and stress response. A 2012 study published in the Indian Journal of Psychological Medicine reported that participants taking ashwagandha root extract showed reduced cortisol levels compared to a placebo over a 60-day period.

This overview reflects how Morning Kick is formulated and described across official materials. No independent clinical trials evaluating the finished product as a combined formulation are referenced within this overview. These findings reflect ingredient-level research conducted under controlled conditions and should not be interpreted as clinical outcomes for the Morning Kick formulation as a finished product.

Product Positioning vs. Ingredient Research Context

Morning Kick is positioned as a comprehensive daily wellness solution that addresses multiple health areas simultaneously - energy, digestion, joint health, mental clarity, and stress management. The product is described as combining "19 Chuck Norris-approved supplements" into one drink.

Several of the individual ingredient categories in Morning Kick have published peer-reviewed research supporting their potential benefits under specific study conditions. However, there are important distinctions worth understanding before connecting that research to this specific product.

Published studies on these ingredients tested them at known, disclosed dosages - often at amounts that may differ from what a multi-ingredient blend delivers per serving. Morning Kick combines multiple ingredient categories into a single scoop. The exact amount of each individual ingredient per serving is not disclosed on the product page. Without those disclosed individual amounts, consumers cannot confirm from label information alone whether any single ingredient reaches the dosages used in published research studies.

Additionally, the interaction between multiple ingredients in a single formula has not been studied as a combined product. The potential synergistic or offsetting effects of combining greens, probiotics, collagen, and ashwagandha in one supplement have not been evaluated through published clinical trials specific to Morning Kick's formulation.

Ingredient dosing transparency is a factor that many consumers consider when evaluating supplements in this category. The distinction between ingredient-level findings and product-level evidence is an important consideration for anyone comparing Morning Kick to published research or to other products in the space.

Consumer Considerations

Morning Kick may align well with consumers who:

Prefer a consolidated supplement format: For those currently taking separate greens, probiotic, collagen, and adaptogen supplements, Morning Kick's all-in-one format may offer convenience. The tradeoff is that individual ingredient dosages may be lower than what standalone supplements provide.

Value taste and ease of preparation: Morning Kick holds a 4.6 out of 5 rating based on 227 published customer reviews. Preparation takes seconds - one scoop with water, no blending, no refrigeration, and no complicated steps.

Want a daily wellness foundation as part of a broader routine: Morning Kick is positioned as one component of a daily health approach. Consumers who combine supplementation with balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, and professional medical guidance may find it aligns with their goals.

Consumers may also consider alternative formats depending on their preferences for ingredient transparency, dietary restrictions, and supplement structure:

Ingredient dosing preferences: Consumers who need to compare exact dosages against published research ranges may want to request specific dosing information directly from Roundhouse Provisions.

Dietary restrictions: Morning Kick contains bovine collagen peptides derived from cattle. There is no plant-based version available. Consumers following a vegan or strict vegetarian diet may prefer a different product format.

Timeline expectations: The most significant results are reported after consistent use over the course of four weeks and beyond. Supplements are designed to work alongside healthy habits, not replace them.

Questions worth asking before choosing any greens supplement: What specific health goals am I prioritizing? Have I discussed supplementation with a healthcare provider who knows my personal health history? Do the ingredient categories in this product align with my identified needs? Am I comfortable with a multi-ingredient blend format, or do I prefer products with fully disclosed individual dosing? These answers help determine which supplement characteristics matter most for each individual situation.

Morning Kick Pricing and Purchase Structure

Morning Kick is available in subscription-based packages through the official Roundhouse Provisions website:

The 1-jar option is listed at $44.95 per jar, billed monthly. The 3-jar option is listed at $119.85 (approximately $39.95 per jar), billed every three months. The 6-jar option is listed at $227.70 (approximately $37.95 per jar), billed every six months. Subscription pricing represents savings of 44% to 53% compared to the standard listed price.

Subscriptions can be canceled at any time with no early cancellation fees. There is no purchase minimum or commitment to purchase. Consumers can manage subscriptions through their online account or by contacting customer service.

Shipping is free on all U.S. orders over $50.

Pricing, promotional offers, and subscription terms can change without notice. View the current Morning Kick offer (official Roundhouse Provisions page).

Morning Kick Refund Policy and 90-Day Guarantee

Every order from Roundhouse Provisions is backed by a 90-day money-back satisfaction guarantee. The guarantee period begins on the day the product ships from the fulfillment center and expires 90 days after the shipping date.

Consumers who are unsatisfied within the guarantee period can initiate a return by submitting the online return form or by contacting customer support. A return authorization number is required, and the consumer is responsible for return shipping costs. Refunds cover the purchase price minus shipping and handling and are processed after the returned product arrives at the shipping facility.

It is worth reviewing the complete refund policy on the official website and holding on to all purchase confirmation details before ordering. Refund timelines depend on the buyer's payment method and financial institution.

Published Customer Feedback

The official Morning Kick website publishes customer reviews. A disclosure on the review section notes that some reviewers may have received compensation, such as free products or discounts, in exchange for their honest opinions, and that individual results may vary.

Morning Kick holds a 4.6 out of 5 rating based on 227 published reviews. Published customer feedback reflects individual experiences and may not represent typical or expected results. As with any product review section, published reviews represent a self-selected group - satisfied consumers are generally more likely to post feedback than those with neutral or negative experiences.

Consumers are encouraged to evaluate Morning Kick based on its ingredient profile, their individual health needs, and consultation with a healthcare provider - not solely on published feedback. A previously published consumer guide examining Morning Kick ingredients, suitability, and realistic expectations provides additional context on the product's ingredient profile. A separate 2026 gut health supplement format comparison covering capsules, powders, and functional drinks offers broader category context.

Consumer Questions About Morning Kick

What is Morning Kick?

Morning Kick is a powdered drink mix supplement from Roundhouse Provisions. It combines greens, probiotics, collagen peptides, and ashwagandha into a strawberry lemonade or watermelon mint flavored drink designed to be mixed with water and consumed daily.

Is Morning Kick FDA approved?

Morning Kick is a dietary supplement. Under current federal regulations, dietary supplements do not require FDA approval before being sold. The FDA does not evaluate supplement efficacy claims. The product labeling includes the standard DSHEA disclaimer confirming that these statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

Does Morning Kick contain caffeine or stimulants?

Morning Kick does not contain caffeine or other stimulants. Consumers who are sensitive to specific ingredients should review the full ingredient list on the official website or contact customer support before purchasing.

How long does Morning Kick take to show results?

Some users report noticing changes in energy levels on their first day of use, while the most significant results are reported after consistent use over four weeks and beyond. Individual timelines depend on factors including baseline health, dietary habits, and physical activity level. Results are not guaranteed.

Can Morning Kick be taken with other supplements?

Morning Kick is designed to work alongside other Roundhouse Provisions products. Consulting with a healthcare professional is recommended for anyone taking multiple supplements to ensure compatibility with individual health needs.

Is Morning Kick suitable for vegetarians or vegans?

Morning Kick contains bovine collagen peptides derived from cattle. There is no plant-based version currently available. The product is not suitable for vegans or strict vegetarians.

Where is Morning Kick sold?

Morning Kick is available through the official Roundhouse Provisions website. Purchasing directly from the official site ensures product freshness, authenticity, and direct access to customer support.

What should consumers know about the company going forward?

Roundhouse Provisions is operated by CGH Group, LLC. As of the publication date of this overview, the website and customer support channels remain fully operational. Consumers with questions about product availability, active subscriptions, or customer service can contact Roundhouse Provisions directly. Product details and policies should be verified on the official website before purchasing.

Summary of Key Considerations

Morning Kick is a dietary supplement positioned as an all-in-one daily wellness drink combining greens, probiotics, collagen peptides, and ashwagandha. The product contains ingredient categories with published research at the individual compound level, though no published clinical trial has evaluated the finished product as formulated.

Morning Kick is backed by a 90-day money-back guarantee, subscription-based pricing with cancellation flexibility, and free shipping on qualifying U.S. orders. Published customer reviews carry a disclosure noting that some reviewers may have received compensation and that individual results vary.

Full product details, current pricing, and published terms are available directly through the official product page. View the current Morning Kick offer (official Roundhouse Provisions page).

Contact Information

Roundhouse Provisions customer support is available through the following channels:

Phone: (888) 872-4548

Email:...

Hours: Monday through Friday, 6:00 AM to 5:00 PM Pacific Time; Saturday and Sunday, 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM Pacific Time

Company: CGH Group, LLC, d/b/a Roundhouse Provisions

Address: 5718 Westheimer Road, Suite 1000, Houston, Texas 77057

View the current Morning Kick offer (official Roundhouse Provisions page)

Disclaimers

FDA Health Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult your physician before starting any new supplement, especially if you have existing health conditions, take medications, or are pregnant or nursing.

Professional Medical Disclaimer: This overview is educational and does not constitute medical advice. Morning Kick is a dietary supplement, not a medication. If you are currently taking medications, have existing health conditions, are pregnant or nursing, or are considering any major changes to your health regimen, consult your physician before starting Morning Kick or any new supplement. Do not change, adjust, or discontinue any medications or prescribed treatments without your physician's guidance and approval.

Results May Vary: Individual results will vary based on factors including age, baseline health condition, lifestyle factors, consistency of use, genetic factors, current medications, and other individual variables. While some customers report improvements, results are not guaranteed.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure: This content contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented.

Pricing Disclaimer: All prices, discounts, and promotional offers mentioned were accurate at the time of publication (March 2026) but are subject to change without notice. Always verify current pricing and terms on the official Roundhouse Provisions website before making a purchase.

Publisher Responsibility Disclaimer: Every effort has been made to ensure accuracy at the time of publication. Responsibility is not accepted for errors, omissions, or outcomes resulting from the use of the information provided. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with Roundhouse Provisions and their healthcare provider before making decisions.

CONTACT: Phone: (888) 872-4548 Email:... Hours: Monday through Friday, 6:00 AM to 5:00 PM Pacific Time; Saturday and Sunday, 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM Pacific Time