GAM Declares Maximum Emergency Due To Current Depression

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 20 (Petra)-- The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) has announced a state of maximum emergency ("water emergency") starting Saturday morning, in response to an approaching weather system expected to impact the Kingdom.GAM spokesperson Nasser Al-Rahamneh confirmed that municipal teams are fully prepared in the field to respond to any incidents reported to the Tlaa Al Ali emergency operations room.He urged residents to contact the unified call center at 102 or 117180 to report any issues.Al-Rahamneh called on citizens to exercise caution, avoid valleys and low-lying areas, and refrain from improper waste disposal, warning that litter can block storm-water drainage systems.He also stressed the importance of checking submersible pumps in basements and commercial properties located below street level, and advised business owners to take preventive measures when storing goods in warehouses and lower floors.Additionally, contractors and construction project owners were urged to secure building materials to prevent them from being washed away and obstructing drainage networks.