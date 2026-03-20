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Tanker Carrying Russian Oil Changes Its Destination US Tweaks Rules - Bloomberg

Tanker Carrying Russian Oil Changes Its Destination US Tweaks Rules - Bloomberg


2026-03-20 07:11:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Bloomberg stated this in an article.

According to vessel tracking data collected by Bloomberg and maritime intelligence company Kpler Ltd., the tanker Sea Horse, which is believed to be carrying about 200,000 barrels of Russian diesel, was on Friday heading to its newly declared destination – Trinidad and Tobago instead of Cuba.

Last month, the tanker suddenly halted its movement in the middle of the North Atlantic due to what amounted to a U.S. fuel blockade of Cuba.

According to shipping data, another tanker, Anatoliy Kolodkin, is still crossing the Atlantic Ocean toward the port of Matanzas in Cuba.

Read also: Costa calls Orban's behavior unacceptable over blocking Ukraine loan

When asked whether Russian oil was heading to Cuba on Friday, a Kremlin official declined to comment on specific fuel shipments.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian authorities had sent two tankers carrying oil and gas to Cuba amid a U.S. energy blockade of the island.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury added Cuba to the list of countries prohibited from receiving Russian oil after reports that a tanker with Russian fuel was heading to the island, which is under a U.S. maritime blockade.

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UkrinForm

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