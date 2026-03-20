New Video From Former Pentagon And White House Advisor Issues“AI Bubble Alert”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The video is now available for on-demand viewing

Baltimore, MD, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A newly released video from former Pentagon and White House Advisor Jim Rickards is raising concerns about the shaky economic foundation behind the fast-growing artificial intelligence boom.

The briefing looks at the huge wave of money now pouring into AI development and the expensive infrastructure needed to keep it going.

According to Rickards, companies across the tech sector are committing massive resources to computing power, advanced chips, and giant data centers built to run next-generation AI systems.

The presentation argues that this rapid expansion has created a fragile setup where many tech companies now depend on the same suppliers, systems, and financing to keep the AI boom alive.

The Massive Spending Behind AI

Artificial intelligence systems require huge amounts of data and computing power.

To support that demand, tech companies are building large data centers and expanding cloud networks at a rapid pace.

Rickards explains that this buildout has become one of the biggest spending waves the tech industry has seen in years.

The presentation looks at how the need for more computing power is pulling more and more money into the same trade - and why that may be creating risk.

The Web of Companies Tied to AI

AI development depends on a wide network of companies working together.

AI firms rely on chipmakers, cloud providers, and specialized hardware companies to keep their systems running.

Rickards explains how these ties have created a tightly linked market where many companies now depend on each other to keep the AI boom going.

The presentation warns that when so many businesses are tied to the same trend, problems in one area can spread much farther.

Why Rickards Says This Is a Warning Sign

Rickards argues that the story of AI is no longer just about new technology.

It is also about extreme spending, rising pressure, and a market that may be getting too crowded and too dependent on one idea.

As businesses, governments, and investors all rush into the same space, the presentation raises doubts about how strong the foundation really is if expectations start to slip.

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Rickards has advised senior officials at institutions including the Pentagon, the Central Intelligence Agency, and the U.S. Treasury on issues involving financial markets and economic strategy.

He has participated in discussions surrounding major financial events and has written extensively about global monetary policy, economic trends, and market dynamics.

Rickards' research is published through Paradigm Press, a financial research publisher focused on providing educational analysis of markets, technology developments, and global economic trends. Paradigm Press has earned strong reader feedback and currently holds a 4.8-star rating on Google, reflecting nearly two thousand reviews from individuals who follow the firm's financial publications and research commentary.

CONTACT: Derek Warren Public Relations Manager Paradigm Press Group Email:...